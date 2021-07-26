Best outdoor cushions: add style and comfort to the garden

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best outdoor cushions can transform your outside space, adding style, comfort and colour to your garden or patio, and all for a minimal investment.

Whether you want to jazz up some tired garden furniture, create a soft haven to escape to when the temperatures soar, or cheer up a bland patio with an injection of print and pattern, we’ve rounded up the best outdoor cushions to turn your garden from drab to fab.

There are colourful scatter cushions and useful seat pads for garden dining chairs, plus sun lounger cushions for increasing the comfort levels outdoors. And if you haven’t already equipped your outside space with the best garden furniture, there are also some handy floor cushions for enjoying alfresco living.

What to consider when shopping

Look for outdoor cushions that are water or weather-resistant, that way it won’t matter if they accidentally get left outside overnight or get caught up in a summer shower.

If you’re buying a bright colour or pattern you may also want to check for UV resistance which will help to prevent colours from fading when exposed to strong sunlight all summer long.

For an accurate price comparison between options, make sure to check whether the cushion inner is included in the price, as some options only include the cushion cover. It’s no big deal if not as you can easily add an insert, but this will increase the overall price.

And if you are adding your own insert then double-check the cushion size – most will conform to popular cushion measurements, but some can be unusual shapes or sizes which may make finding an inner cushion to fit a bit more difficult.

The best outdoor cushions