Best outdoor cushions: add style and comfort to the garden

The best outdoor cushions can transform your outside space, adding style, comfort and colour to your garden or patio, and all for a minimal investment.
Whether you want to jazz up some tired garden furniture, create a soft haven to escape to when the temperatures soar, or cheer up a bland patio with an injection of print and pattern, we’ve rounded up the best outdoor cushions to turn your garden from drab to fab.
There are colourful scatter cushions and useful seat pads for garden dining chairs, plus sun lounger cushions for increasing the comfort levels outdoors. And if you haven’t already equipped your outside space with the best garden furniture, there are also some handy floor cushions for enjoying alfresco living.
What to consider when shopping
Look for outdoor cushions that are water or weather-resistant, that way it won’t matter if they accidentally get left outside overnight or get caught up in a summer shower.
If you’re buying a bright colour or pattern you may also want to check for UV resistance which will help to prevent colours from fading when exposed to strong sunlight all summer long.
For an accurate price comparison between options, make sure to check whether the cushion inner is included in the price, as some options only include the cushion cover. It’s no big deal if not as you can easily add an insert, but this will increase the overall price.
And if you are adding your own insert then double-check the cushion size – most will conform to popular cushion measurements, but some can be unusual shapes or sizes which may make finding an inner cushion to fit a bit more difficult.
The best outdoor cushions
Matalan Geo Print Outdoor Cushion
Add sunshine to the garden whatever the weather with this warm yellow outdoor cushion from Matalan. Featuring a simple white geometric pattern, it has enough detail to add interest without overpowering a smaller outside space.
The design is also available in a soft muted green or stylish grey colourway. And the best bit? It comes with the inner cushions included, which at only £8 a pop makes this a super affordable way to add a splash of colour outdoors.
Dimensions: 43 x 43cm
Geo Print Outdoor Cushion, £8, Matalan
B&Q Isla Striped Blue Sun Lounger Cushion
This smart blue-striped cushion will add a fresh, nautical look to your sun lounger and increase your comfort levels at the same time.
The draw cord and elastic back-strap make it easy to secure the cushion to the sun lounger and hold it in place, and even better, the cover is removable and machine washable to keep it looking its best. Plus, a water-repellent fabric with UV fade resistance ensures it can withstand the elements.
Dimensions: 55 x 190cm
Isla Striped Blue Sun Lounger Cushion, £34, B&Q
furn. Honolulu Outdoor Cushion Pink
A botanical print always looks great outdoors, and furn. has a great range of options including this pretty pink tropical-inspired Honolulu print.
You'll also find some subtle neutrals and more vibrant colourways in the brand's extensive outdoor cushion collection - perfect for mixing, matching and colour clashing.
Dimensions: 43 x 43cm
Honolulu Outdoor Cushion Pink, £12, furn.
Ferm Living Way Outdoor Cushion
Not only does the Way outdoor cushion look good, with its easy to accessorize checkered pattern, asymmetrical fringes and tactile texture, it also does good, with each cushion made from post-consumer plastic recycled into soft PET yarn.
In fact each cushion repurposes 55 plastic bottles, keeping waste out of landfill and avoiding the damaging extraction of more raw materials from the earth.
A feather and down inner cushion is included, and the range also includes matching recycled outdoor rugs for the ultimate in laidback layering.
Dimensions: 50 x 70cm
Way Outdoor Cushion, £89, Ferm Living
Alfie-James Palm Leaf Outdoor Cushion
This cushion doesn't include a cushion insert, which does make it more expensive than many of our other options, but it comes in a good range of sizes including a generous 60 x 60cm option, and we love the fresh feel of the simple green and white palm leaf print.
Perfect for adding a touch of the tropical to your outside space, the cover is removable and machine washable, plus the printed design covers both sides of the cushion (unlike some cheaper options that have plain backgrounds) making for a handy reversible design.
Dimensions: 60 x60cm
Alfie-James Palm Leaf Outdoor Cushion, £54.99, Ebern Designs
Habitat Scatter Cushion 2 Pack
This two pack of outdoor scatter cushions is a great buy, coming with a plump recycled polyester filling and available in four great shades; the bright pink with contrasting navy blue piping, zingy yellow with orange piping, and more muted grey and green options.
They're great for use on their own to add some cheerful colour to a patio, or for mixing with other designs to offset a bolder pattern or print.
Dimensions: 45 x 45cm
Scatter Cushion 2 Pack, £16, Habitat
B&Q Denia Spotted Black & Off-White Cushion
If you don't mind bringing the cushions indoors so they don't get wet, then the Denia range from B&Q has some good monochrome outdoor options.
This black and white spotted cushion will make a stylish addition to any seating area and the neutral colourway makes it easy to accessorize with other elements of your outdoor space.
There are also stripes, dashes, chevron and diamond prints to mix and match.
Dimensions: 45 x 45cm
Denia Spotted Outdoor Cushion, £14, B&Q
Weaver Green Juno Teal Floor Cushion
Take comfort seriously with this oversized outdoor floor cushion from Weaver Green that's also available in smaller scatter cushion options.
Perfect for adding additional garden lounging space when guests come to visit, the oversized floor cushion is available in some great earthy colour options including teal, dove grey, gooseberry yellow, lichen green and smart navy blue.
Handloomed and made entirely from recycled plastic bottles - including the padded inner - this heavyweight floor cushion looks and feels like wool, but offers a practical stain-resistant, machine washable and anti-allergy solution that's also environmentally friendly.
Dimensions: 75 x 100cm
Juno Teal Floor Cushion, £185, Weaver Green
Andrew Martin Glacier Tropic Outdoor Cushion
A part of Andrew Martin's extensive outdoor cushion collection, this graphic hot pink and vivid orange option is the perfect way to add happy optimism to an outside space.
The shower-resistant finish is mould and mildew resistant, as well as anti-microbial, and the fabric has been printed using a digital pigment printing method that uses 50% less water in its manufacture than traditional print methods.
Mix and match the vibrant colours and patterns to create a statement outdoor living area.
Dimensions: 55 x 55cm
Glacier Tropic Outdoor Cushion, £70, Andrew Martin
Garden Trading Striped Cotton Seat Pad
There's nothing quite like dining alfresco, but if you want your soirees to linger long into the evening then adding some padding to your outdoor dining chairs or bistro set is a must.
We love the simple striped design of these Garden Trading seat pads, with stitched detail that not only looks good, but also holds the padding in place to make for super comfortable sitting.
The design is available in a range of muted colour options, from the understated carbon black and charcoal stripe to a pretty cornflower blue.
Dimensions: 40 x 40cm
Striped Cotton Seat Pad, £18, Garden Trading
Marks & Spencer Set of 2 Palm Print Outdoor Cushions
This pair of outdoor cushions from Marks & Spencer offer good value for money, as after all, it's unlikely you're only going to need one cushion!
The subtle two-tone leaf print has a lovely botanical feel, and although you can't remove the cushion covers on this design, they have a water-resistant finish to prevent moisture from getting in.
Dimensions: 43 x 43cm
Set of 2 Palm Print Outdoor Cushions, £29.20, Marks & Spencer