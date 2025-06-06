Is Very the new Habitat? It is if these 6 five-star garden furniture buys are anything to go by

These are the best-rated buys from the Very sale

Michelle Keegan HomePanama Multi-Position Lounge Set
(Image credit: Very)
Kezia Reynolds's avatar
By
published

Selecting garden furniture online can be tricky. After all, it can be tricky to gauge the firmness or plushness of a pillow from a picture, or tell how easy it is to assemble from a couple of lines of small print. And this is why I’ve rounded up the best-rated garden furniture from the Very sale, to cut out that hard work for you.

At Ideal Home, this is just what we do. Our best garden furniture has been carefully selected by our expert reviewers so you can have peace of mind when you buy, especially when you can’t check a product out in person.

Currently, online retailer Very is having a huge sale on their garden furniture. With many of the pieces proving to be reliable alternatives to Habitat’s oh so popular garden furniture range, I’ve rounded up the best-rated garden furniture that is perfect for your garden seating ideas this summer.

Very Coccon sofa set on a garden patio.

(Image credit: Very)

My standout from the sale is the Coccon Sofa Set which, at £449.99, is currently £50 off. It's a more affordable option for George Home’s Mykonos Corner Sofa Set (was £599, currently £498) and is also similar to Habitat's Malta Sofa (£380).

While Habitat’s sofa is cheaper, I’d argue Very’s option has more on offer. For starters, as well as a sofa the Coocoon Sofa Set also comes with two sleek chairs and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. I love this set's curved design, which not only invites comfort but also nails one of the year’s biggest seating trends.

The Very garden furniture sale

Very Coccon sofa set on a garden patio.
Cocoon Sofa Set

This is my top pick from the sale. Its curved rattan design and soft, neutral cushions could easily be mistaken for Habitat's Malta set or George Home's Mykonos collection - just at a more affordable price.

Panama Multi-Position Lounge Set
Panama Multi-Position Lounge Set

The sleek, scandi style of this set reminds me of Habitat's Evissa 5 Seater Wooden Garden Corner Sofa Set. It's more than £200 cheaper and better reviewed, with shoppers praising its comfortable, sturdy design.

Porto Bistro Set
Porto Bistro Set

Colourful garden furniture has been a huge trend this year and is a great way to add a pop of colour to your patio. For a while the Habitat x Scion collection was my go-to for colourful garden furniture and I think Very is just as good.

Pebble Sofa
Pebble Sofa

While an investment piece, there's no denying how stunning this sofa is. Curved sofas have been a huge trend this year, too.

Libby 5-Piece Sofa Set (with Free Cover)
Libby 5-Piece Sofa Set (with Free Cover)

If you plan to host groups of friends and family, it's wise to opt for a set with plenty of seating.

Albany Corner Dining Set With Lift Up Table
Albany Corner Dining Set With Lift Up Table

Save a whopping £435 on this stunning sofa set. This stylish 'L' shaped coffee table comes with a large height-adjustable coffee table and two sleek stools.

Very’s current sale is huge, with vast amounts of their five-star rated garden furniture currently discounted.

So if you were looking for any last-minute buys to jazz up your garden ideas for summer, I would recommend checking it out. What’s your favourite piece from the sale?

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸