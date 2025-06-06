Is Very the new Habitat? It is if these 6 five-star garden furniture buys are anything to go by

Selecting garden furniture online can be tricky. After all, it can be tricky to gauge the firmness or plushness of a pillow from a picture, or tell how easy it is to assemble from a couple of lines of small print. And this is why I’ve rounded up the best-rated garden furniture from the Very sale, to cut out that hard work for you.

At Ideal Home, this is just what we do. Our best garden furniture has been carefully selected by our expert reviewers so you can have peace of mind when you buy, especially when you can’t check a product out in person.

Currently, online retailer Very is having a huge sale on their garden furniture. With many of the pieces proving to be reliable alternatives to Habitat’s oh so popular garden furniture range, I’ve rounded up the best-rated garden furniture that is perfect for your garden seating ideas this summer.

(Image credit: Very)

My standout from the sale is the Coccon Sofa Set which, at £449.99, is currently £50 off. It's a more affordable option for George Home’s Mykonos Corner Sofa Set (was £599, currently £498) and is also similar to Habitat's Malta Sofa (£380).

While Habitat’s sofa is cheaper, I’d argue Very’s option has more on offer. For starters, as well as a sofa the Coocoon Sofa Set also comes with two sleek chairs and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. I love this set's curved design, which not only invites comfort but also nails one of the year’s biggest seating trends.

The Very garden furniture sale

Very’s current sale is huge, with vast amounts of their five-star rated garden furniture currently discounted.

So if you were looking for any last-minute buys to jazz up your garden ideas for summer, I would recommend checking it out. What’s your favourite piece from the sale?