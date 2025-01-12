Kid's furniture is getting a glow-up with the mini-me armchair trend - and some of our favourite brands are already on board

Children’s furniture has taken a more mature look for 2025, as the mini-me armchair trend has embraced ‘adult’ designs in kids’ sizes.

When looking for children’s room ideas , parents will want to find something both playful and practical that works with your home decor too. A high-back armchair for your six-year-old gives them their own space whilst tying into your home's aesthetic.

A twist on traditional playroom ideas , this trend centres on giving children their own grown-up furniture, to create their own bespoke living space - but why is this style of furniture trending?

Why is the mini-me armchair trend trending?

(Image credit: Bisley)

‘We are finding that this generation of parents are invested in the quality of their products – they want to buy once, and buy better. With the fast-paced world that modern day parents find themselves in, they want furniture that they can rely on,’ commented a spokesperson for Snuz .

‘As well as this, more so than ever people are curating their individual styles and aesthetics, and want pieces that fit within these, across the home. Therefore, the importance of marrying style and function means parents and parents-to-be are going to research and invest in these purchases, to ensure they make the correct choice for their little ones and their style.’

The mini-me armchair trend was created with both kids and parents in mind. It’s about functional, stylish furniture that suits your home, whilst appealing to the needs of your children.

(Image credit: King Living)

‘Multifunctional and modular designs are key to the growing appeal of kids’ furniture. For families in smaller homes or those looking to maximise space, pieces that double as storage, seating, or sleeping solutions are well worth the investment,’ says Sebastian Clarke, Senior Designer at King Living.

‘Families are increasingly investing in furniture that is built to last, not only to reduce waste but also to avoid the need for frequent replacements. Quality kids’ furniture made from durable materials offers long-term value, reducing the need for constant updates as children grow.’

The grown-up nature of the mini-me armchair trend is also designed to last as kids grow. When your little one has had enough of dinosaurs or princess bedrooms, often we’re left with furniture that doesn’t reflect their personality. Meanwhile, adult styles in kids' sizes are more timeless - they remain stylish as your child’s tastes grow and develop.

