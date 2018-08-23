Struggling to find stylish inspiration? Check out these totally trendy schemes that’ll please even the fussiest of kids (and parents!)

Looking for girls’ bedroom ideas? A girl’s bedroom is her sanctuary from the outside world as she grows up.

Putting together a cohesive, creative and practical scheme for a girls’ bedroom is no mean feat. The key is to introduce flexible and accessible storage, colourful accents, and one or two striking elements for a look that can evolve as your little girl grows up.

A girls’ bedroom needs to be a flexible space, accommodating their changing needs from babyhood through to teenage years. So it makes sense to ensure that big-ticket items such as beds, wardrobes and chests of drawers will stand the test of time. Add colour, pattern and magical touches through fabric, lighting, artwork and quirky accessories.

1. Pick a grown-up theme

She may have grown out of the pink fairy look, but that doesn’t mean your daughter is ready for boring beige. Give her scheme a touch of grown-up glamour with weathered wood furniture and Scandi-style accessories.

2. Make a statement

The bold, easy-on-easy-off stickers neatly tie this scheme together. But they’re also a great no-effort way of adding a point of interest to a room – particularly if your daughter is likely to keep changing her mind.

3. Add clever storage

Girls come with a lot of stuff, so fitting as much storage into the space as you can is essential. Build shelves in alcoves with flat, sliding doors to conceal what lurks behind. Shelves behind the bed double as a bedside table and provide room for books and CDs. If it’s time for a new bed, buy a divan with storage drawers under it.

4. Accesorise cheaply

Go for budget accessories that you won’t mind giving to charity shops when she wants a new theme for the room. Keep the look classy by sticking to a simple colour palette, such as greys and blush pinks, so the room exudes city chic, not tourist tat.

5. Sort your storage

If space is an issue, a bed with drawers underneath works really well as you can never have enough storage in a child’s bedroom. Alternatively, one that incorporates a pullout bed underneath is ideal for sleepovers. If space is tight, try adding mirrors above a desk to give the illusion of more space.

6. Stimulate their senses

Imaginative play can help bring a sense of fun and fantasy to a child’s bedroom. Keep some role-play toys, such as mini kitchens and shops, within reach, so children can spontaneously decide when to use them.

Will you be giving your little girl’s bedroom an update?