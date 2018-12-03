Take a peek inside these inspiring country rooms, beautifully decorated for the festive season…



Looking for country Christmas decorating ideas? Let the magic of Christmas into every corner of your house and heart. Gather the season’s deep winter colour palette of pine green, holly red and charcoal and decorate rooms with modern traditions. Let classic country tartans meet bohemian florals, mix button-back furniture with the latest folky cushions and hang natural decorations, garlands and wreaths with wild abundance. Then open the door and shout ‘Welcome’ for all to hear…

Visit our Christmas ideas page for more festive inspiration

1. Flaunt seasonal foliage

Make your dining table the centre of attention with smart chairs, painted finishes and a run of decorative foliage to draw the eye along the table. With a nod to a more refined Nordic style, this look blends neat furnishings with painted and light-toned woods, wicker and woven textures.

Get the look

Buy now: Cabinet, from £700, Design Vintage

Buy now: Farmhouse table, from £1,000, Homebarn

Buy now: Holly dinnerware, from £6, Royal Stafford

2. Adorn a dresser

Dress cabinets and dressers with ornamental glassware featuring mountain views and foliage, alongside everyday pressed glass and candlesticks. Bronze and copper, paired with spruce and pine shades, add the final touch for a country-style Christmas.

Get the look

Buy now: Vintage grey cabinet, from £700, Design Vintage

Buy now: Paper decorations, £6.50 each, Nordic Edit

Buy now: Honeycomb bauble, £8.50, Talking Tables

3. Style a ski lodge look

Get a cosy ski lodge look with a traditional feel. Have a Highland fling with deep reds, woodland motifs and plenty of plaid. Red velvet upholstery, touches of tartan and a roaring fire create the feeling of a Balmoral Christmas. Hunker down with some Scotch and a plate of mince pies. Layer sofas and armchairs with seasonal cushions depicting forest friends likes owls and stags. Don’t forget a soft throw for curling up on a snowy day. Save money on wood panelling and cheat the look using a wallpaper instead.

Read more: Rustic Christmas decorating ideas that will create a warm and cosy scheme

4. Share a simple feast

The new way to lay the table is with a relaxed and informal spirit. Try stylish tartans with simple red candles and bubble glassware. The wow factor comes from a real foliage chandelier garland hung from highland ribbons.

Get the look

Buy now: DownPipe, Estate Emulsion 2.5l £43.50, Farrow & Ball at B&Q

Buy now: Pinner Dining Bench Blue, £499, Heals

5. Wake up to Christmas

Open your presents in a snug-as-a-bug sleigh bed. Inspired by our love of chalet style celebrations, we’re keeping it cosy this festive season. Mix winter weaves in favourite tartans, plaids and stripes in a seasonal palette of berry reds, cool sky greys and deepest indigo blues. Make it even more inviting with soft brushed-cotton bedlinen, woolly knits and patchwork throws.

Get the look

Buy now: Wallpaper PHE-05 by Piet Hein Eek 9m Roll, £199, Rockett St George

Buy now: Pinner 4 Poster Bed King Size Blue, £949, Heals

6. Make it merry

Give your scheme a real country Christmas feel by decorating with a real tree with wood cut stars and paper shapes. A smart herringbone sofa is made cosy with knitted throws while a bohemian rug keeps the room toasty for present opening.

Read more: Christmas decorating ideas to celebrate the season in style

7. Lovingly decorate a real tree

A generous Nordic pine provides plenty of greenery on which to hang folk-inspired country ornaments. Once it’s decorated, gather around for that special ‘light the lights’ moment. Add embroidered cushions to complimentary chairs in plaid and tweed for a snug spot to warm up fireside.

8. Opt for a rustic-meets-industrial scheme

Give your Christmas tree the personal touch this festive season with decorations that mean something special to you. Photographs, childhood toys and trinkets brought back from holidays all make for unusual ornaments with sentimental value. For a cutting-edge kitchen, mix and match rustic and modern materials, such as reclaimed wood and concrete, then scatter your worktops with an eclectic mix of appliances and accessories from different eras.

9. Work with raw materials

Embrace ski-lodge chic in your bedroom with lime-washed boards on your floor and walls. Laying the wall and floor boards perpendicular to one another adds interest to the scheme, while mid-century furniture evokes a trendy Scandi vibe. A stack of magazines doubles up as a bedside table and bedtime reading. Complete the look with fur throws, wall-mounted horns and fir garlands for an extra festive touch.

10. Reflect the glow

Give country celebrations a little rustic razzle-dazzle with the glowing and burnished tones of the season. Put on the glitz in a low-key way with comforting blush and spice shades; layering shimmering copper with feel-good felted textures. Vintage-style finds and authentic wooden furniture add heritage and reassurance. Choose pendants, wreaths and decorations in shining rust and copper finishes. Add cheer with to the windows with tie-top curtains in modern country stripes. Decorate tables with collected cones and lit candles.

Get the look

Buy now: Pendant Coolie in orange shade, £38, Pooky

Buy now: Curtains in Felbrigg Red, F4231/01, £59 per m, Jane Churchill

Buy now: Red stool, £40, Red vintage chairs, £50 each, from a selection at Homestead Store

11. Hang stockings above the fire

Get ready for Santas imminent arrival, with a row of colourful knitted stockings pegged up on a length of bobble trim. Co-ordinate the stockings with your tree decorations, giftwrap and ribbon for an elegant folk feel in your living room. In front of the woodburning stove, soft sheepskin and reindeer hide rugs make for a warm welcome.

12. Provide a festive welcome

Welcome friends old and new by decorating the porch with a woodland and rose wreath, pots of cyclamenand gathered holly. A vintage trolley helps guests with their luggage and piles of presents. Stick to a traditional palette of green and red for a classic look that is guaranteed to impress any guest.

Get the look

Buy now: Baubles on door handle; Red drip glass bauble, £3.50, Green feather bauble, £4, John Lewis



13. Get into the spirit

Create a Scandi-inspired display with a statement wallpaper featuring alpine scenery, mini fir trees and carved wood houses and wildlife. Ring the changes with an Advent calendar suspended along a beam.

Read more: Budget Christmas decorating ideas for a high-impact, low-cost Christmas

14. Love those layers

Video Of The Week

Hang and display winter coats, scarves and bags in ember and bark shades above a metallic storage unit filled with throws. A woven blanket serves a door curtain to beat the chills. Rustic honey hued baskets and boxes to add texture and interest.

Get the look

Buy now: Grid mix and match multi shelf unit, £245, Oliver Bonas

Buy now: Fisherman’s Wicker Basket – Large, £55, A Place For Everything

Will you be incorporating the country Christmas trend into your home?