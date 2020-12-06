We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While wreaths on doors and lights illuminating front porches gain a lot of attention, this year it’s important not to overlook the impact of well-dressed windows too. Our windows help us connect with the outside, which has been more needed than ever this year.

Especially heartfelt for this holiday season, as the exterior of our homes are all that most are likely to see.

Pinterest reports indicate a 50 per cent increase in searches for ‘Christmas window decorations’. With an increase in searches specifically for ‘Christmas window painting’ up three times that of last year.

If painting or snow-spraying take care not to damage the surrounding walls. If hanging decorative trimmings first, consider how you’re going to do so. Seasonal decor will be taken down after a month or so and the last thing you want to do is make any permanent damage to your windows.

Adam Pawson, Head of Digital at Safestyle offers his advice: ‘Clear self-adhesive hooks work well and can be removed without damage. For best results, clean and dry the window first, this will remove any unwanted residue and ensure the hooks stick properly.’

Christmas window decorating ideas

From on-trend chalk painting to festive bunting, sprucing up your windows for Christmas will make your home look and feel cosy and inviting from the outside in. Even if no one can actually come in this year.

1. Decorate with snowflakes

You can buy simple stickers, specially designed for the job – meaning they shouldn’t leave residue behind once taken down. From snowflakes to forest scenes there’s a captivating sticker to do the job for your window display. Try Etsy or Hobbycraft for stylish seasonal designs.

2. String up seasonal bunting

If you’re a big fan of a paired back decor then Christmas decorations might feel overwhelming. But fear not because they can be spectacular and subtle in equal measure. A simple string of bunting is enough to welcome a seasonal touch of added style, without adding colour and bling. Placing the bunting infant of a window goes a long way to extend Christmas cheer to the world beyond.

Traditional hessian bunting is perfect in a cosy country cottage or paired with neutral interiors and an elegantly-styled Christmas tree. Adding an adorable dog into the mix is never a bad idea either.

3. Cut out paper silhouettes

Like childhood crafts, make your own simple but stylish paper cutouts to adorn the windows. Stick with simple White Tack, so it’s easy to remove and unobviously to the eye.

4. Fill window sills with colour

Crate a curated festive display on in the inside, that can be enjoyed both inside and out. From coloured tealight votives to mini decorated trees, set the scene with colour that will cast a warm glow.

5. Get creative with cacti

As the plant of the year, it’s only right that some form of succulent play a pressing role in festive decorating for 2020. This playful display sees mini cacti arrangements suspended on wires with a window frame, to float above the festive floral arrangements on the window sill.

6. Make a garland of crackers

This idea is a little crackers perhaps…but doesn’t it look fabulous! Simply string together two sets of crackers, tying a thread around each send of one cracker to the next. Hang the handmade creation across the window as your would a garland. Using shiny metallic crackers is a good way to catch the light and get them noticed from the outside too.

To save waste you could simply take these day on the big day to use them around the table.

7. Invest in a festive blind

Looking for a more inclusive way to dress your windows this Christmas? Invest in a festive blind to create the perfect cosy scene for Christmas festivities.

‘A seasonal patterned print with subtle hints of Christmas is perfect if you’re looking to add a low maintenance festive touch to your window’ explains Jason Peterkin, director at 247 Blinds. ‘Opt for a pattern that won’t look out of place throughout the whole winter period to create an ideal backdrop for your window display.’

8. Stage festive accessories

Video Of The Week

It’s amazing how far a simple decoration in the window can go to lift your decorating scheme. Because it’s to be enjoyed both inside and out, it’s a great way to get more from your seasonal decorations. Whether a reindeer placed on the window frame or a willow heart or star shaped decoration hanging from the window catch, it’s enough to signify that Christmas has arrived in your home.

Look beyond the interior for this year’s decorations.