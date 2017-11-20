Best Christmas bedding to count down the sleeps in style

The rise of Christmas bedding sets has gone through the roof in recent years, with everyone from John Lewis to Aldi getting in on the action.

Mention you have a set of Christmas bedding and you will no doubt be met with some curious looks, but why not?! We dress the other rooms of the home for the festive season so why not show some Christmas appreciation to our bedrooms.

We firmly believe Christmas bedding is not just for kids. Although most designs do feature in a standard single size duvet, they also cater for larger double beds. We wanted to highlight that there’s no shame in showing your love of Christmas with a more grown up festive-themed bedding set.

Best Christmas bedding sets for 2018

1. Best Christmas Snowflake bedding – George Home

Complete your Scandi Christmas look the help of this red and white Nordic-style bedding. The non-crease cotton-mix duvet set will help to create an alpine chalet feel for cosy winter nights. This versatile design features a simple snowflake stripe on the reserve. The duvet sets are sold with matching pillowcases, ranging from Single- Super King.

Buy now: Red Snowflake Print Duvet Cover, from £10, George Home

2. Best tree print bedding – Debenhams

3. Best winter ski scene – M&Co

This woodland chic design offers an subtle nod to Christmas rather than an out and proud Santa number. The picturesque alpine scene with log cabin and fir trees is enough to conjure up a snowy North Pole feel without being too Christmas focused – meaning it’ll see you through to the end of February.

The brushed cotton design is a best-seller every year – easy to see why!

Buy now: Brushed Cotton Tree Print Duvet Set, from £35, M&Co

Best seasonal sentiments

Wilko have a great offering of seasonal bedding designs this year. Seen here are two designs mixed and matched. Our favourite of the two is the Festive Words Star set that features a handwriting font print offering a lovely mix of favourite Christmas words and phrases; such as Christmas cheer, Champagne & celebrations and Happiness & hope. It’s a good choice to give you warm and fuzzy Christmas feels, while quite literally keeping you warm.

Buy now: Festive Words Star Double Duvet, £14, Wilko

Best festive illustrations

This may feel better suited to a child’s room, but there’s something quite endearing about embracing childhood favourites just for Christmas time. The illustrated seasonal characters in a soft colour combination of cheery red, pink and green, are beautifully offset against a crisp white background. The 100 per cent brushed cotton duvet set is sold with two matching pillowcases. The single is available for just £9.99.

Buy now: Christmas Double Duvet Set, £12.99, Aldi

Best Father Christmas

For those wanting an out-and-out Christmas themed duvet, our money is on this design. Perfect to embrace the love of nostalgic decorating this year the rosy cheeked Santa image is as classic as it gets. The traditional design is a cotton mix duvet sold with two matching pillowcases.

Buy now: Winterberry Santa Bedding Set, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Best for pet lovers

This design puts a whole new spin on term letting the dog sleep on the bed. The Ultra-soft cotton blend bedding set features a charming array of dogs dressed up for Christmas – some with antler head bands and others with coats and scarves. This playful design is a great seasonal choice for the dog lovers out there.

Buy now: Home Collection Santa Paws Bedding Set, from £30, Debenhams

A Christmas bedding set will have you feeling festive as you count down the sleeps until the big day.