Trending:

Make your own lantern terrarium – the perfect Christmas centrepiece or handmade gift

Set the table in style with your own homemade terrarium
Tamara Kelly Tamara Kelly
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • This year Christmas is all about crafting. Firstly to add a handmade element to festivities but also to make celebrations more affordable. This festive lantern terrarium is ideal for making an impressive mini indoor planter on a budget.

    Perfect to add a sense of homemade pride to your decorating scheme, by making it the focal point on the Christmas table. Equally it’s ideal to give as a gift for green-fingered friends.

    Related: The budget DIY wreath trending for Christmas 2020 – here’s how to make your own

    Make your own lantern terrarium

    lantern terrarium

    Image credit: Dan Duchars

    What you need to make a festive lantern terrarium

    • Lantern
    • A selection of succulents and plants, approximately 4-5
    • Florists moss
    • Pine cones
    • Gold glitter
    • PVA glue
    • Wooden sticks
    • Gold card or mini tree decorations
    • Coloured gravel

    Step 1. Decorate the pine cones

    glitter covered pinecones

    Image credit: Dan Duchars

    Give the pine cones a gentle frosting, to make them feel festive. First step is to decorate a selection of pine cones with glitter. A blob of glue on the outer leaves will be enough to hold the glitter.

    Step 2. Craft festive plant stakes

    Image credit: Dan Duchars

    Make festive plant stakes by using craft glue to bond a wooden decoration to a skewer, trimming this down if necessary.

    Step 3. Fill the lantern with moss and plants

    terrarium

    Image credit: Dan Duchars

    Place a bottom layer of moss at the base of the lantern, green side facing out. Add a thin layer of compost and water a little then plant up the succulents, placing the taller plants at the centre.

    Step 4. Add the finishing touches

    lantern terrarium

    Image credit: Dan Duchars

    Finally, scatter the gravel around the plant bases before adding the pine cones, plant stake and wire lights. Be sure to keep the battery pack out of sight around the back and thread it through the lantern door. Remove lights when watering the plants.

    More handmade decorations: Make your own scandi-inspired felt Christmas trees – in four easy steps

    Will you be making your own Christmas terrarium?

    All the latest from Ideal Home