We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This year Christmas is all about crafting. Firstly to add a handmade element to festivities but also to make celebrations more affordable. This festive lantern terrarium is ideal for making an impressive mini indoor planter on a budget.

Perfect to add a sense of homemade pride to your decorating scheme, by making it the focal point on the Christmas table. Equally it’s ideal to give as a gift for green-fingered friends.

Make your own lantern terrarium

What you need to make a festive lantern terrarium

Lantern

A selection of succulents and plants, approximately 4-5

Florists moss

Pine cones

Gold glitter

PVA glue

Wooden sticks

Gold card or mini tree decorations

Coloured gravel

Step 1. Decorate the pine cones

Give the pine cones a gentle frosting, to make them feel festive. First step is to decorate a selection of pine cones with glitter. A blob of glue on the outer leaves will be enough to hold the glitter.

Step 2. Craft festive plant stakes

Make festive plant stakes by using craft glue to bond a wooden decoration to a skewer, trimming this down if necessary.

Step 3. Fill the lantern with moss and plants

Place a bottom layer of moss at the base of the lantern, green side facing out. Add a thin layer of compost and water a little then plant up the succulents, placing the taller plants at the centre.

Step 4. Add the finishing touches

Video Of The Week

Finally, scatter the gravel around the plant bases before adding the pine cones, plant stake and wire lights. Be sure to keep the battery pack out of sight around the back and thread it through the lantern door. Remove lights when watering the plants.

Will you be making your own Christmas terrarium?