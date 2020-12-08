This year Christmas is all about crafting. Firstly to add a handmade element to festivities but also to make celebrations more affordable. This festive lantern terrarium is ideal for making an impressive mini indoor planter on a budget.
Perfect to add a sense of homemade pride to your decorating scheme, by making it the focal point on the Christmas table. Equally it’s ideal to give as a gift for green-fingered friends.
Related: The budget DIY wreath trending for Christmas 2020 – here’s how to make your own
Make your own lantern terrarium
What you need to make a festive lantern terrarium
- Lantern
- A selection of succulents and plants, approximately 4-5
- Florists moss
- Pine cones
- Gold glitter
- PVA glue
- Wooden sticks
- Gold card or mini tree decorations
- Coloured gravel
Step 1. Decorate the pine cones
Give the pine cones a gentle frosting, to make them feel festive. First step is to decorate a selection of pine cones with glitter. A blob of glue on the outer leaves will be enough to hold the glitter.
Step 2. Craft festive plant stakes
Make festive plant stakes by using craft glue to bond a wooden decoration to a skewer, trimming this down if necessary.
Step 3. Fill the lantern with moss and plants
Place a bottom layer of moss at the base of the lantern, green side facing out. Add a thin layer of compost and water a little then plant up the succulents, placing the taller plants at the centre.
Step 4. Add the finishing touches
Finally, scatter the gravel around the plant bases before adding the pine cones, plant stake and wire lights. Be sure to keep the battery pack out of sight around the back and thread it through the lantern door. Remove lights when watering the plants.
More handmade decorations: Make your own scandi-inspired felt Christmas trees – in four easy steps
Will you be making your own Christmas terrarium?