We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Festive wreaths are bigger than ever for Christmas 2020, as the nation prepares to wow from the doorstep. And making your own DIY Pom pom wreath has never been easier or cheaper.

This humble DIY wreath is winning the hearts of the nation, as we look to add a little homemade-style to festive decorations this year.

On trend: Christmas DIY Pom pom wreaths

There’s a clear winner in the trend stakes for wreaths this year, and it’s Pom pom Christmas wreaths – one of the biggest trends sweeping social media for Christmas 2020. #pompomwreath is trending with 14,254 posts to inspire all.

Thanks to the Cottagecore trend taking over our homes, there’s a nostalgic feeling for festive decorations this years. As a nation we’re crafting our own decorations like never before. A result of having more time, watching budgets and wanting a sense of pride when we wow the neighbours.

This absolutely stunning example, made professionally, incorporates real foliage and pom-poms. It’s a fabulous source for inspiration, to. make your own DIY wreath all the more spectacular.

Make your own Pom-Pom kits

DIY Pompom Wreath Kit: £65, Not on the High Street

Make this gorgeous wreath with your own hands thanks to this wreath kit by Lauren Aston Designs. The kit comes with everything you need, including materials and step-by-step instructions. View Deal

Video Of The Week

Ideal for those who are crafty, you can buy easy to use pom pom makers to make the process even easier. Of course you can embrace the old-fashion method and make the cardboard rings to wrap the wool around – like you did at school. But these reusable makers are far easier.

Pom Pom Maker 4 Pack: £6. Hobbycraft

These brilliant maker tools make DIY pom poms even easier. Simply wrap your yarn around the pom pom makers, and then cut and tie off as normal to create your perfect poms. This set includes handy instructions and includes four different sizes of pom pom makers, allowing you to add various sizes to your wreath. The sizes include 3.5cm, 5.5cm, 7cm and 9cm diameters. View Deal

Pompom Maker Kit: £6.99, Amazon

This ‘Amazon Choice’ selected set is the easy Way to Make Pompoms. In addition to the assorted sized pom pom template this Pom Pom Making Tool Set has accompanying small scissors View Deal Wire Wreath Frame: £1.50, Hobbycraft

Grab yourself a £1.50 wire frame to wrap with wool, to build up a good base to secure your pom-poms to. You simply loop the wool or twine continuously around and around the frame, tying to secure at the beginning and end. View Deal

Polystyrene Ring 12cm: £1.75, Hobbycraft

Follow the lead from the wreath above and simply stock your pom-poms to a ready-to-go polystyrene wreath ring. There’s no need to prep this frame, making it even easier to craft on. View Deal Buy a ready-made pom pom wreath

Colourful Pom Pom Wreath: £25, Etsy

This stunning ready made wreath is handmade by small business KerrbearCrafts. Simply buy and pop on your door, ready to wow passersby. View Deal

We look forward to seeing your fine examples gracing Instagram #diypompomwreaths.