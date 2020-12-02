Make your own scandi-inspired felt Christmas trees – in four easy steps

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These adorable mini felt Christmas trees are the perfect size to decorate mantelpieces, sideboards and dining tables – to add a hint of festive cheer without overwhelming.

Create a felt forest as a stylish Scandi-inspired table centrepiece, to seT the scene for festive feasting in style. Or align a few of these homemade creations, in assorted sizes, along the fireplace to add an artisanal decorative touch.

Make your own felt Christmas trees

Ideal Home have chosen on-trend grey to make the mini felt trees, but the possibilities are endless – with all the colours of the rainbow available in crafting felt. Choose felt squares in a colour that ties in with your chosen Christmas decorating scheme. Or add an accent colour, so the handmade trees stand out from the rest. You could even use three shades of the same colour and swap a third and two thirds up for an ombre effect. Let your imagination run wild.

What you will need to make mini felt trees

Wool felt sheets – width dependant on the size of tree

Polystyrene cone

glue gun

Scissors

Gold card

Toothpick

Step 1: Wrap and secure the first layer onto the base

Using a polystyrene cone as the base, wrap a 2cm strip of felt around the base of each cone. Secure using a hot-glue gun.

Step 2: Cut and layer felt triangles

Cut and glue felt triangles, point down facing down, around the circumference of the cone – starting from the bottom. Overlapping them so that the right-hand corner sits halfway across the centre of the next triangle. Continue in rows around the cone, working all the way up to the top.

Step 3: Cover the top with a neat circle

To finish the top of the tree, cut a circle of felt around 3cm in diameter. Cut a slit to the centre then wrap around the top of the cone securing in place with a hot-glue gun. Finish with a final row of triangles.

Step 4: Pop a gold star on top

Dress with the finesse as you would a real tree, by adding a gold star. Cut a star shape out of the gold card and glue to a toothpick, to poke inside the top of the tree.

And in those four simple steps you have a mini felt Christmas tree, to decorate any room ready for the festivities.