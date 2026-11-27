It's finally here! Black Friday, one of the biggest sale events of the year with the best offers, is in full swing. In all honesty, I don't go crazy during sale events and rarely ever get impressed by the deals on offer - but the Anthropologie Black Friday sale with 25% off everything has taken me by surprise – and I must say, I'm impressed.

The Ideal Home team - myself included - are working around the clock to find and bring you the best Black Friday deals out there. But while searching for the best offers for you, we also often find things for ourselves and do a little shopping to treat ourselves, too.

And Anthropologie, with its pretty and stylish buys, is the perfect place to do that. Whether you're looking for bold Christmas decor ideas or something chic to dress your dining table with, you're bound to find it in the Anthropologie sale.

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These are my 12 top picks that have already found a way into my shopping basket – and I struggled to keep it to this number. There's just so much good stuff to feast your eyes on!

Which sales have you got your eyes on this year? As soon as I’m done with the Anthropologie sale, I’m going to browse The White Company’s White Week offers for some timeless festive decor. Happy Black Friday shopping!