The White Company’s Christmas range is rarely on sale – it’s currently 20% off, and these are my top 15 picks for a timelessly stylish Christmas
The White Week sale is already selling out – so snap these up while you still can
The White Company rarely ever participates in sales in general – but the brand’s Christmas range is especially hard to bag with a deal. This week is really the only time you can score a bargain as everything on the site is 20% off as part of The White Week sale, The White Company’s very on-brand version of Black Friday.
The White Company has some of the best artificial Christmas trees, many of which you can find in Ideal Home’s best Christmas tree buying guide. Given their high quality and realistic look, they’re not the cheapest – so getting that 20% off is going to make a big difference.
But it’s not just Christmas trees that I (and the rest of the Ideal Home team) love from the brand’s festive offering. The White Company is well known for its pared-back, timeless style – and this absolutely extends to its Christmas decorations. Plus, there’s nothing as cosy and comforting as a Christmassy scented candle from The White Company, which there are many to choose from.
But to make shopping the sale easier for you, I’ve rounded up my top 15 picks that I think are worth investing in before they’re gone.
Christmas trees
This tree is not cheap but it's one of the most realistic designs I've ever seen and tested. If you prefer adding Christmas lights of your choice to your tree, an un-lit tree like this one is ideal. And it comes with a chic wicker tree skirt.
Christmas home fragrance
The White Company has one of the best advent calendars which always quickly sells out, and this year was no exception. But this 12-day calendar filled with different votive scented candles is still available.
Christmas decorations
A stylish Christmas tree skirt is a must this Christmas. And it doesn't get much more stylish and timeless than this white velvet number.
Christmas tableware
Christmas decorative foliage
Which one of these Christmas picks is going straight to your basket?
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.