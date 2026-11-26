The White Company rarely ever participates in sales in general – but the brand’s Christmas range is especially hard to bag with a deal. This week is really the only time you can score a bargain as everything on the site is 20% off as part of The White Week sale, The White Company’s very on-brand version of Black Friday.

The White Company has some of the best artificial Christmas trees, many of which you can find in Ideal Home’s best Christmas tree buying guide. Given their high quality and realistic look, they’re not the cheapest – so getting that 20% off is going to make a big difference.

But it’s not just Christmas trees that I (and the rest of the Ideal Home team) love from the brand’s festive offering. The White Company is well known for its pared-back, timeless style – and this absolutely extends to its Christmas decorations. Plus, there’s nothing as cosy and comforting as a Christmassy scented candle from The White Company, which there are many to choose from.

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But to make shopping the sale easier for you, I’ve rounded up my top 15 picks that I think are worth investing in before they’re gone.

Christmas trees

The White Company 7.5ft Pre Lit Grand Spruce Christmas Tree Was £495 Now £396 at The White Company This is The White Company's bestselling tree and our top-rated pre-lit Christmas tree. It comes in three different sizes but this 7.5ft one is my top pick - and it's nearly £100 off. The White Company 3ft Pre Lit Christmas Tree Was £115 Now £92 at The White Company If you don't have the space for a regular-sized tree or are after an additional tree for your hallway or kitchen, this cute, pre-lit 3ft tree is perfect - and it comes with a wicker basket. The White Company 7.5ft Symons Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree with Tree Skirt Was £675 Now £540 at The White Company This tree is not cheap but it's one of the most realistic designs I've ever seen and tested. If you prefer adding Christmas lights of your choice to your tree, an un-lit tree like this one is ideal. And it comes with a chic wicker tree skirt.

Christmas home fragrance

Christmas decorations

Christmas tableware

Christmas decorative foliage

Which one of these Christmas picks is going straight to your basket?