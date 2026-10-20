As nighttime temperatures begin to drop, it's *finally* time for cosy season. And cooler bedtimes can only mean one thing: now is the time to add brushed cotton bedding to your sleep setup.

Why? Because brushed cotton is the ultimate bedding fabric to get cosy under. Soft, snuggly, and fluffy, it's the perfect bedding material for autumn hibernation.

However, if you're pondering where to buy bedding, you may find that not every retailer has this winter essential in stock. As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've been recommending brushed cotton bedding for a cosy winter bedroom for a long time, but it's taken a while for this fabric to hit the high street in the way it has this season.

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Yep, in 2026, brushed cotton is having a moment. M&S, John Lewis, Dunelm, and plenty more stores have all got behind this cosy fabric this season, and I, for one, couldn't be happier that there are now more patterns and colours to shop.

(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

I've tracked down all of the top buys, and this is the best brushed cotton bedding on the high street this year.

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