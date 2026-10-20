This is the best brushed cotton bedding for cosy-maxxing your sleep space this winter
And prices start from just £14
As nighttime temperatures begin to drop, it's *finally* time for cosy season. And cooler bedtimes can only mean one thing: now is the time to add brushed cotton bedding to your sleep setup.
Why? Because brushed cotton is the ultimate bedding fabric to get cosy under. Soft, snuggly, and fluffy, it's the perfect bedding material for autumn hibernation.
However, if you're pondering where to buy bedding, you may find that not every retailer has this winter essential in stock. As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've been recommending brushed cotton bedding for a cosy winter bedroom for a long time, but it's taken a while for this fabric to hit the high street in the way it has this season.
Yep, in 2026, brushed cotton is having a moment. M&S, John Lewis, Dunelm, and plenty more stores have all got behind this cosy fabric this season, and I, for one, couldn't be happier that there are now more patterns and colours to shop.
I've tracked down all of the top buys, and this is the best brushed cotton bedding on the high street this year.
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Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.