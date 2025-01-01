I’m a Sleep Editor, this is why brushed cotton bedding is top of my shopping list in the New Year's Day sales
And why it should be on your wishlist too
As New Year bedding deals get into full swing, now is the best time of the year to invest in new bed linen, and, as Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor, for me, that means making the most of the discounts to stock up on brushed cotton bedding to see me through the remaining winter months.
Why brushed cotton in particular? You may already have the best duvet for the cold weather, but if you dread being the first one to get into bed because of the icy chill on the bedsheets, a brushed cotton duvet cover and sheets are the answer.
Soft and snuggly, brushed cotton's texture removes all of the chill factors that a flatter fabric, like standard cotton percale, cotton sateen, or polyester, suffers from. That makes for a much warmer dive under the covers when bedtime arrives.
If you’ve already bought the best duvet the Boxing Day sales had on offer and are wondering where to buy bedding to go with it, I recommend these buys.
Brushed cotton bedding top picks
Secret Linen Store's 100% brushed cotton bedding is GOTS organic certified and available in a wide range of on-trend designs, including stylish stripes and ginghams.
Available in cream or grey, both with a classic pinstripe, this 100% cotton bedding set includes a duvet cover and two Oxford pillowcases.
Where to buy
Despite its merits, brushed cotton bedding can sometimes be a slightly tricky item to source. This is my shortlist of where to shop for brushed cotton duvet covers, sheets, and pillow cases.
- Argos: affordable brushed cotton bedding
- Christy: classic brushed cotton bedding sets
- Dunelm: the biggest range of brushed cotton
- John Lewis: sheets, duvet sets, and pillowcases
- M&S: wide range of plain colourways
- Secret Linen Store: organic brushed cotton
FAQs
But don’t just take my word for why brushed cotton bedding should be top of your shopping list this winter. I’ve rounded up a host of bedding experts to answer some frequently asked questions, and to explain why brushed cotton is the bed linen you should have on your radar.
What is brushed cotton?
'Brushed cotton gets its name from the process by which it’s created' explains Molly Freshwater, co-founder of bedding brand Secret Linen Store. 'This cotton undergoes a mechanical process, where brushes are rubbed on the surface of the fabric to pull up and raise the very softest fibres from the yarns. This gives a fuzzier texture to the cotton, making it super soft and naturally warm and cosy'.
'Brushed cotton is a beautifully soft material made by lightly brushing or combing cotton fabric to lift the fibres' agrees Rhiannon Masters, head of brand at bedding retailer Piglet in Bed. 'This essentially creates a fluffy, plush, and even velvety, feel to the fabric, which makes it feel warm and comfortable against the skin. It's one of the best fabrics to use in the colder months'.
Is brushed cotton bedding the same as flannelette?
Is brushed cotton bedding the same as flannelette? 'Yes and no', says Molly. 'Brushed cotton is the name for a cotton fabric that has been brushed, Flannelette can be made of other fibres such as polyester, wool, and blended fabrics'.
'Brushed cotton tends to not be as thick as flannel, making it perfect for bedding' Molly continues. 'Brushed cotton is a type of flannelette and there is no real defining difference, they are both brushed, super soft fabrics, but if it's called brushed cotton, you can be sure it's 100% cotton'.
'Brushed cotton bedding and flannelette are more or less the same thing, just with different names' agrees Rhiannon. 'Both are cotton fabrics that have been brushed to create a soft, fluffy feel. So flannelette is often used interchangeably, particularly in the UK'.
Is brushed cotton better than cotton?
Brushed cotton isn't better than cotton, it just has a different finish.
'It's not better or worse' agrees Molly of Secret Linen Store, 'it’s just different and does a different job. Bed linen is all about preference and how you like to feel in bed. Brushed cotton is unique in its feel, drape, and look. If you like a crisp and smooth bed, brushed cotton might not be for you, if you want to feel cosy, warm, and wrapped up in peachy softness, it's brushed cotton all the way'.
Rhiannon seconds this, saying, 'standard cotton is light, breathable, and perfect for use all year, while brushed cotton adds an extra layer of warmth and comfort, making it especially perfect for the colder months'.
I'f you want something light and crisp, go for standard cotton. But if you want warmth and comfort, brushed cotton is the perfect choice. It's not a question of 'better', but of what suits your home and style'.
Is brushed cotton good for winter?
'Brushed cotton makes perfect winter bedding' says Molly. 'The brushed finish raises the fluffy fibres up, allowing them to trap warm air in between. This makes it more insulating and therefore naturally warmer than other cotton fabrics. Brushed cotton is also super-breathable, by still allowing air to circulate, without overheating (or doing the leg in, leg out dance you may be all too familiar with)'.
Brushed cotton is 'one of the best fabrics to use in the colder months', agrees Rhiannon of Piglet in Bed. 'It keeps you warm without the need for multiple layers as the fluffy surface helps to trap heat. Cotton in general has a high level of breathability, so a soft, brushed cotton duvet cover will keep you snug without overheating you'.
What are the disadvantages of brushed cotton?
Brushed cotton is a super cosy and warm option for winter, but on the flipside, that tends to mean it isn't the right choice for summer bedding.
I have also found that some brushed cotton bedding can be prone to shedding to begin with, although Rhiannon explains that's to be expected. 'Brushed cotton is known to shed a little when it's brand new, but it's easy to deal with. Simply give it a gentle wash before using it for the first time'.
In addition, brushed cotton tends to be a little thicker than standard cotton bed linen so can take longer to dry when it's washed, and I've found some can bobble over time. 'It can be a little more likely to shed and pill than smoother fabrics' agrees Rhiannon, but our bedding experts have more advice on caring for your brushed cotton bedding below.
How do you keep brushed cotton from shedding?
'To prevent brushed cotton from shedding we do recommend a gentler cycle, such as your synthetic or wool setting' advises Molly of Secret Linen Store. 'To help better maintain that super-soft brushed finish, make sure to turn the bedding inside out before washing. This will help to reduce any abrasion that might occur naturally in your machine and protect the little raised fibres. For extra softness, pop on the line to dry in a gentle breeze, or simply pop in your machine for a light tumble'.
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
-
