Sorry stripes, woodblock florals are this spring's biggest bedding trend – and I'm not surprised this look is selling out fast

Spring is when all the new-season bedding collections launch, and this year, there's one clear trend that's steadily gaining momentum.

Last year may have been the year of the stripe, but 2026 is the year of the 'woodblock floral'. Inspired by traditional printing processes in which a wooden block is carved, inked, and hand-printed on fabric, this new take on the spring floral brings an artisanal, handcrafted look to our beds.

However, there's a twist. Because instead of ditching last year's stripes, the woodblock floral trend embraces them. This look sees florals and stripes combined, whether that's via a handprinted woodblock quilt over a striped duvet cover, a reversible bedding set with a block print on one side and stripes on the other, or a floral duvet cover with a striped fitted sheet hiding below.

If you're looking to update and refresh your bed for the warmer weather, I think this is one bedding trend you'll definitely want on your radar.

When it comes to where to buy bedding, I think these twelve picks offer up some of the best woodblock floral designs on the high street.

However, many of these options are selling out fast, with multiple colourways already low on stock.

So, if you want to embrace one of this year's biggest spring bedding trends before the best pieces fly of the shelves, now is the time to shop.

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