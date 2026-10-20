Move over trad Christmas trees! Twig trees are the space-saving, stylish festive trend every brand is embracing this year – the top 20 to shop now
Who says you need a traditional Christmas tree?!
Whether you’re looking for a Christmas tree that’s space-saving and perfect for smaller, compact rooms or are after a secondary tree to your main one and want something a little different, I couldn’t recommend twig Christmas trees enough.
I tested one of these twig trees last month as part of research and testing for our best artificial Christmas tree guide. It’s the Next white twig 6ft pre-lit Christmas tree and it now bears the title of the ‘best alternative Christmas tree’ in said guide.
Twig Christmas trees are not necessarily a new Christmas trend. But this year, it’s gotten much bigger than it’s ever been as pretty much every brand and retailer’s embracing the pared-back look.
Aside from the aforementioned Next twig tree - which also comes in two other colourways, by the way - I’m obsessed with Marks & Spencer’s new 6ft pre-lit abundant cluster Christmas tree (also available in smaller sizes) which is currently flying off the retailer’s virtual shelves. And if you’re after a more natural look then John Lewis’ frosted birch twig tree or the pre-lit twig tree with a little bit of foliage would be my top picks.
Full-sized twig trees
Small tabletop twig trees
While 2026 largely seems to be the year of traditional Christmas trees, there’s also space for a different, alternative look, whether that’s a twig tree or a honeycomb paper tree.
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.