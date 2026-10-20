Whether you’re looking for a Christmas tree that’s space-saving and perfect for smaller, compact rooms or are after a secondary tree to your main one and want something a little different, I couldn’t recommend twig Christmas trees enough.

I tested one of these twig trees last month as part of research and testing for our best artificial Christmas tree guide. It’s the Next white twig 6ft pre-lit Christmas tree and it now bears the title of the ‘best alternative Christmas tree’ in said guide.

Twig Christmas trees are not necessarily a new Christmas trend. But this year, it’s gotten much bigger than it’s ever been as pretty much every brand and retailer’s embracing the pared-back look.

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Aside from the aforementioned Next twig tree - which also comes in two other colourways, by the way - I’m obsessed with Marks & Spencer’s new 6ft pre-lit abundant cluster Christmas tree (also available in smaller sizes) which is currently flying off the retailer’s virtual shelves. And if you’re after a more natural look then John Lewis’ frosted birch twig tree or the pre-lit twig tree with a little bit of foliage would be my top picks.

Full-sized twig trees

Small tabletop twig trees

While 2026 largely seems to be the year of traditional Christmas trees, there’s also space for a different, alternative look, whether that’s a twig tree or a honeycomb paper tree.

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