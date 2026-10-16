Everybody’s embracing this Christmas tree anti-trend for 2026 – and here’s why you should, too

If you’re in the market for a new Christmas tree this year, or are even considering getting one, then a classic, realistic, all-green look is what experts are reporting is the biggest Christmas tree ‘trend’ of the year. That’s right, 2026 is the year of the traditional Christmas tree – and what could be a bigger anti-trend than that?!

As Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor, I see and even test some of the best artificial Christmas trees out there. I know all the brands’ Christmas trees and decoration offerings inside and out. And this helps me determine what the biggest Christmas trends of the year are going to be.

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While traditional-looking trees have always been extremely popular, in recent years, bolder alternatives such as colourful trees and twig trees rose in popularity. John Lewis has been known to mark each festive season with a release of a colourful Christmas tree for the past few years – last year, it was all about the gold tree, while the year before, the pink frosted tree was the star. But there is no alternative, bold tree coming this Christmas.

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Most retailers report a rise in popularity of classic green trees, too. ‘We are seeing traditional-looking trees rise in popularity, tying in with the increasing appetite for nostalgia,’ says Rory Parkes, head of Christmas at B&Q.

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Why are traditional Christmas trees trending?

As Rory at B&Q says, the increased popularity of traditional-looking trees is down to the return to nostalgia being bigger this Christmas than ever before as we find ourselves in times of great uncertainty.

‘Nostalgia plays a big part in why people return to traditional-looking Christmas trees,’ says David Sumner, sales manager at Christmas Tree World. ‘Christmas is such an emotional time of year, and people want their homes to feel warm, comforting, and familiar.’

He adds that it also goes hand in hand with the cosy home decor trend, ‘There's also a growing appeal in creating cosy and inviting homes, and natural-looking trees lend themselves perfectly to that.’

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How to decorate a traditional Christmas tree

While trad Christmas trees are what it’s all about this year, that doesn’t mean your festive decorating scheme needs to be or should be boring. On the contrary! A classic tree provides more of a blank canvas for your decorations to really shine.

‘Having a simple tree doesn't mean that the overall aesthetic can’t be more playful. Statement decor is having a moment, think velvet bows, sparkling glass baubles and charming felt accents,’ Rory at B&Q says.

David at Christmas Tree World adds that one of the biggest Christmas decorating trends of this year is making things look and feel personable and personalised. ‘People want their decorations to feel individual and not polished. So we’re seeing traditional styles being mixed with more modern touches rather than simply recreating Christmases of the past.’

My top traditional Christmas tree picks

Rory at B&Q concludes, ‘Traditional trees work because they instantly create a sense of occasion and people immediately associate them with comforting Christmas memories.’