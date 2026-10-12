It’s that time of year again – the countdown to Christmas is on and the Christmas decor trends for 2026 are in. I started looking at Christmas collections back in July (yes, really!) when the brands started their previews. Needless to say, I’ve been thinking about the key looks of this Christmas for months now.

After seeing all the retailers’ Christmas offerings, hearing from trends experts at Pinterest and Etsy and speaking to Christmas pros, I narrowed things down to these 10 key Christmas 2026 decor trends to adorn your home from the front door all the way to your decked-out Christmas tree. I’m sure you’ll be obsessed with these looks come this December (or even before).

As Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor, it’s my job to keep on top of home decor trends. And during this time of year, this includes festive trends, too. But in order to make adopting these trends as easy as possible for you, I’ve also selected some of the best buys to invest in and get the look for your home – some of my top picks even tick several of the biggest trends at once.

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‘Overall, the biggest trend this year we’re seeing is Christmas with a lot more personality,’ says David Sumner, sales manager at Christmas Tree World. ‘Christmas decorating this year feels less about achieving a picture-perfect colour scheme and more about creating a home that feels characterful, nostalgic and a little bit magical.’

1. Handmade crafty decor

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Hand-crafted Christmas decor is probably the biggest festive trend of this year. Whether you’re the one taking on the crafting or you invest in decorations with a hand-finished look, anything goes.

‘Through Pinterest Intelligence, which helps us understand the ideas being explored, saved and curated, we’re seeing that people are reaching for things that feel handmade, nostalgic and a little imperfect,’ explains Craig Brown, head of home at Pinterest UK. ‘Searches for “DIY christmas decorations easy” are up 680%, while “vintage Christmas wallpaper” are up 900%. This tells us that people want Christmas to feel collected rather than bought, and that they’re happy to build it themselves, piece by piece.’

2. Heritage tartan

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

Tartan, plaid and checks – these are traditional Christmas motifs. But this year, they’re having a resurgence as they cover everything from Next’s supersized bow tree topper to pretty frilled tree skirts. And it’s a heritage-inspired pattern that fits in perfectly with the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend which gained traction last year and continues to do so this year, too.

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‘One of this year’s trends is definitely tartan – it’s a bit of a classic and I think it’s because after a tough year we’re all just looking for something reassuring when it comes to decor,’ says Laurie Davidson, interior stylist of The Style Makers. ‘It’s a fresh take on Christmas tartan though – small bows on the tree, a blue colourway, and modern styling.’

3. Folk-style decorations

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Bevan)

Whimsymaxxing is a trend that’s not reserved solely for Christmas. But it works perfectly for the holiday. ‘Searches for “whimsical Christmas decor” are up 810%,’ Craig at Pinterest says.

And I’m connecting the dots between people’s craving for whimsy and the rise in Christmas decorations with folk-style patterns and motifs I’ve been seeing everywhere from John Lewis – just look at those adorable house ornaments – to Toast this year.

‘There is a growing preference for a calmer, more rustic aesthetic that feels thoughtful, layered and effortlessly inviting,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox. ‘The focus is moving away from perfectly matched schemes towards a more personal approach, where each decoration carries its own story and significance.’

4. XL bows

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nassima Rothacker)

For yet another Christmas, bows have everyone in a chokehold. And just like last year, the bigger the bow the better as the likes of Anthropologie and M&S bring their supersized Christmas bows back with new twists, while other brands launch new ones in order to keep up with the demand.

‘This year sees last year’s bow trend continue but it’s gone oversized! The larger the better – and we’re here for it. It’s a great way to add drama, whether it’s as a statement piece on a wall or door, in place of a wreath, or on top of your tree,’ Laurie at The Style Makers says.

5. Metal ornaments

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Last year, one of the most popular DIY budget Christmas decor ideas that’s even gone viral is turning tomato paste tubes into metal tin Christmas decorations. But this year, brands are launching their own elevated versions of this look so you don’t have to save up your tomato pure tubes for the whole year like me. At the same time, if you want to and enjoy a little easy DIY project, you can still do that, too.

6. Honeycomb paper Christmas trees

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

A couple of years ago, the Scandi-inspired paper Christmas tree trend really took off as honeycomb-style paper trees suddenly started popping up everywhere as a great alternative Christmas tree idea.

But this year, the look’s getting a bit of an update as the trees are raised off the floor a bit with a ‘built-in stand’ which is also better from a space-saving perspective. This new version also resembles the look of a traditional Christmas tree closer.

Next has a few of these trees in its Christmas range, including a light-up version and a brightly colour-blocked one, while Garden Trading’s paper trees have the most impressive shape.

7. Luxurious, vintage-style fruit

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Pinterest searches for ‘retro Christmas aesthetic’ have increased by 235% as people’s appetite for a nostalgia-filled, vintage Christmas aesthetic is on the rise. This is most evident in the resurgence of sugared fruit Christmas decorations – along with other luxurious takes on fruity shapes – seen across Christmas collections from M&S and John Lewis.

Sugared fruit decorations date all the way back to the 1600s but they had a resurgence in the 90s thanks to the one and only Martha Stewart. And now, they’re making a comeback once again.

8. Tassels

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

I don’t know about you but I’m obsessed with anything and everything tasselled at the moment. Tassels and fringe are a major home decor trend and a fashion trend, so it’s no surprise that this look is making its way into Christmas decor, too.

At the Dunelm Christmas 2026 press preview, I was very impressed by the extra large honeycomb paper bells adorned with tassels. High-end retailers like Harrods and Selfridges are also jumping on the trend with their own elevated takes on the festive look.

9. Scandi paper stars

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

So many festive and home decor trends lead back to the Scandis – they’re such pioneers and trend-setters, and the paper Christmas stars are no exception. These were already among the biggest Christmas decor trends of 2025, but this year I’m seeing a new, more complex take on the look.

For 2026 paper Christmas stars are more layered and almost snowflake-like, making a real statement and looking a lot less minimalist. Brands like H&M Home are even turning them into table lamps.

10. Spotlight on Christmas accessories

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nassima Rothacker)

When festive decorating every year, the biggest focus is usually the Christmas tree. While that remains the case, I’ve never seen so many beautifully designed Yuletide accessories like Christmas stockings, present sacks and tree skirts.

Even high-street brands are making these traditionally utilitarian pieces more beautiful this year and bringing them into focus. There are so many stylish and pretty designs available to choose from, so there's truly something for every style.

Which one of these festive looks are you looking forward to bringing into your home this Christmas?