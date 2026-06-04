How to get the Scandi look in a kids' bedroom – I've tracked down the timeless high street buys for a bedroom that grows with your child

When it comes to decorating your little one's bedroom, there are plenty of great children's bedroom ideas out there. However, in my opinion, there's one kids' bedroom trend that never seems to date, and that's the Scandinavian look.

Think warm wood, muted colours, clean lines, and simple yet well-considered design details.

Because of its simplicity, this design style is also perfect for a room where we want to encourage calm and rest and reduce overstimulation.

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And luckily, right now the high street is full of some great Scandi-cool kids' bedroom furniture and decor. I've rounded up some of my top picks below.