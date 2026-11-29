Christmas hosting season is nearly upon us, and when it comes to making a guest bedroom look more expensive, there's one hotel-inspired styling trick I swear by.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years learning all the tricks of the trade when it comes to how the professionals create the most stylish, relaxing, and indulgent sleep spaces. From interior-designer-approved guest bedroom ideas to how to style a bed like a bedding stylist, and the insider tricks every hotel bedroom employs to create a relaxing sleep space.

But I think this one five-star hotel-approved styling trick is the secret formula for creating an indulgent and 'expensive-looking' guest bedroom. And with the festive hosting season nearly upon us, it's a design trick anyone who wants to elevate their guest bedroom and impress Christmas guests should know.

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What is it? Sizing up your duvet. And yes, I know, it sounds simple, but that doesn't mean it doesn't work. In fact, I don't think you can underestimate just how much of an impact this simple design trick has on how your guest bed looks and, in turn, how your guest bedroom feels as a whole.

(Image credit: Dominic Blackmore)

That's because a five-star hotel room would *never* use a double duvet on a double bed. Instead, hotels always use a king, or often even a super-king duvet that drapes elegantly over the sides of the bed and offers guests plenty of generous covering to snuggle up under.

It's this simple trick that makes a guest bedroom both look and *feel* indulgent, inviting, cosy, and like the perfect place to kick back and relax; the same vibes we want to create for our guests at home if we're looking to impress with our hosting skills this Christmas.

'If you want to create a guest bedroom that has a premium feel, I can’t recommend sizing up your duvet enough,' agrees M&S Insider and creative stylist, James Rotheram. 'For example, if you have a double mattress, choose a king-size duvet and duvet cover. The generous drape looks ultra-luxurious.'

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And when it comes to making a guest bed look more luxurious, sizing up your duvet isn't the only bed styling trick the experts have up their sleeves.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

'I’ve heard rumours of bed stylists stuffing two duvet inserts into the duvet cover to achieve that plush, pillowy aesthetic you see in department stores,' shares James. However, as the creative stylist points out, 'in reality, this isn’t practical and will lead to overheating at night.'

Instead, if you want your guest bedroom to feel premium, 'choose a high-fill duvet,' says James. 'Natural down duvets are perfect if you want to achieve that fluffy "marshmallow" look.'

That said, if you don't want to spend a small fortune on feather-and-down guest bedding, I think you can also achieve a similar look with the right synthetic duvet. I've rounded up some of the most indulgent-feeling duvets I've tested below.

Feather & Down Soak & Sleep 90% Hungarian Goose Down 9 Tog Winter Duvet View at Soak & Sleep If you have the budget to *really* go all out and make your guests feel like they're staying in a high-end hotel, then nothing offers a more luxurious sleep than a goose down duvet, and Soak & Sleep's 90% Hungarian Goose Down Duvet is one of the best I've tested. It's super light and airy and feels like snuggling into a cloud. Synthetic M&S Smart Wash & Dry All Seasons 3-In-1 Duvet View at M&S However, a synthetic duvet is a *much* more budget-friendly alternative for most of us. Plus, polyester filling is easy to wash and dry, so you can freshen up the bed between guests. The M&S Smart Wash & Dry All Seasons Duvet offers a 3-in-1 design with a 4.5 tog and 9 tog layer that add up to 13.5 togs of warmth. That should equal a warmth level to suit most guests. Wool Heal's Woolroom Deluxe Wool Duvet Medium View at Heal's Alternatively, a wool duvet is the perfect solution for any guest bedroom because its superior breathability and first-class temperature regulation creates the ideal microclimate for both hot and cold sleepers. The downside? It's another investment option, but with Black Friday sales currently on, now is the time to shop.

And as well as choosing the best duvet filling, when it comes to choosing the best duvet for a guest bedroom, I would also recommend considering duvet tog as well as what looks good on the bed.

'The last thing you want is your guests feeling the December chill while they’re trying to sleep,' agrees James Montgomery Castle, bedding expert at bedding retailer Soak & Sleep, 'which is why picking the right duvet tog is key.'

'With winter temperatures often unpredictable, it’s wise to opt for an all-seasons duvet so you can tailor the tog to the sleeper's needs,' advises James, 'but if you’re limited on storage, a 10.5 tog can work year-round in many UK homes. It’s also a good choice if you want to recreate the hotel-bedding feeling at home, as lots of luxury hotels use 10.5 or 13.5 tog duvets.'

(Image credit: James French)

Plus, whilst simply sizing up your duvet is one of the simplest and most effective ways to make a guest bedroom look more expensive, James says there are plenty more tricks to consider if you want to go above and beyond for your festive guests.

Size up your duvet and add a few of these hosting extras to your guest bedroom, and your guests will definitely feel like they're getting the five-star treatment this Christmas.