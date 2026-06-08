Console tables are the unsung heroes of the furniture world. These slim-line tables are incredibly versatile and can be used in every room of the house, whether that's as a hallway table, a dressing table or behind a sofa.

My favourite way to use a console table is as a hallway storage idea; they work wonders in a narrow hallway to break up the long stretch of wall. They can be styled with table lamps, vases, coffee table books and a few practical storage boxes for your keys and letters. Most console tables nowadays also include a drawer or a ledge underneath to also perch baskets, which is handy for even more storage

My top tip when choosing the best console table for any narrow hallway ideas or any small room is to opt for a super slimline glass console table, which allows light to pass through it. This means it won't feel like it's encroaching on the space. But beyond that, when it comes to console tables, the world is your oyster; they are the ultimate versatile statement piece. Whether you are after an architectural look, which will instantly elevate a hallway or a mid-century inspired number with more storage space to double as a dressing table, I've rounded up my shortlist of the best console tables.

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