One of the biggest home decor changes I've witnessed in my 7 years of writing about homes and interiors has been the rise of the at-home workspace. Home offices, once a luxury, are now a necessity for many homes, and desks in a bedroom are no longer only an essential for kids' rooms; they're now a key fixture in most adult bedrooms too.

However, the size of our homes has not necessarily kept up with these new working-from-home demands; enter the 'hideaway' desk. These clever desks you pack away at the end of the day have been popping up all over my Instagram feed. As someone who spent five years with a ladder desk constantly in my eyeline from bed, I'm a huge fan of the concept of a hideaway desk. A clever design that is not only small-space savvy but can be folded away at night, allowing you to switch off from work. Out of sight, out of mind.

There have always been a folding bureau here or a clever cabinet desk there on offer on the high street. However, in the latest autumn and winter furniture collections I've seen, even smarter designs coming through, from swivel sideboards to pull-up coffee tables.

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I've gone on a deep dive to pick out 12 of the best hideaway desks that will give your work-from-home space a reset, ready for September.

If you do opt for a hideaway desk don't forget the chair, I'd opt for either a stylish armchair that can be turned around as extra seating in a room after you've finished using it. Or alternatively, consider investing in a folding chair (I find Habitat's metal folding chairs, £13, surprisingly comfortable) that can be hung up on the back of a door or slipped under a bed or sofa when not in use.

These new space-saving designs are the ideal solution if you don't have space for a dedicated home office or full-sized desk.

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