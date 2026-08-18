As we start looking towards the new season, new looks and trends for our homes are starting to trickle in. The tassel and fringe trend is one I’ve been seeing popping up in the homes of some of the most stylish people. But it’s really coming into its own for the autumn/winter season ahead.

That’s why I put together a list of my top 20 picks celebrating this fresh home decor trend rooted in vintage inspiration and nostalgia. ‘There’s definitely a nostalgic element to the trend – it borrows from glamorous 1920s Art Deco interiors to Victoriana,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi. But that doesn’t mean you have to have a maximalist or vintage-filled home for this trend to look good in your space. On the contrary.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

‘I look at it as almost like jewellery for a room! You don’t need to over-do it. A lot of people think tassels go hand-in-hand with traditional - or even old-fashioned - furniture, but a fringed lamp or footstool actually works really well in a clean, modern room because it breaks up the straight lines and hard edges,’ Lucy explains. Not to mention that it brings in a natural sense of movement, as well as character.

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As Lucy already mentioned, you can inject the look into a room with a tasseled light fixture like the Wisteria Vanta semi-flush ceiling light from Lighting Direct or a stylish stool with a fringed trim like the luxe Marta velvet stool from Soho Home. But this can also be a great opportunity for an easy DIY project if you just buy some tassel fringe trimming like this from Dunelm and attach it to a lampshade. Or you can buy a single tassel like this one from Amazon and simply add it to anything from a door handle to the bottom of a pendant light.

Lucy at Arighi Bianchi concludes with a few more suggestions on how to incorporate tassels and fringe detailing into your home that are a little more out of the box, ‘I’m also a big fan of adding fringing in the surprising spots you might not think of at first – small tassels on cabinet keys, decorative trim on the edge of a headboard, artisan fringed placemats on a tablescape. It’s different, it’s fun, and it feels intentionally individual.’

I'm personally quite tempted by those beautiful, super-sized decorative fans with a single tassel adorning them used as wall decor. So chic!

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