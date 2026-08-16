Judging from the state of our lawns after a very hot summer, it’s unsurprising that many gardeners are looking at drought-tolerant grass types here in the UK.

There are plenty of staples a drought-tolerant garden should have, but it’s easy to forget about our lawns. It’s easy enough to revive a dry lawn, after all – but what if we think forwards and start growing hardier grass species, instead?

Well, as it turns out, drought-tolerant grass mixes are available to buy here in the UK – you’ll just need to know what to look for.

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Drought-tolerant grass mixes

A1Lawn A1 Lawn Shade & Drought Tolerant Grass Seed, Hard Wearing, Fast Growing £35.99 at Amazon UK This lawn seed mix is perfect for dry, shady gardens, and it's highly rated on Amazon. Boston Seeds Boston Seeds Slow Grow Grass Seed, 10kg £61.99 at B&Q Contains a wide variety of fescue grasses, which are known for their excellent drought tolerance. Crocus Johnsons Any Time Lawn Seed, 425g £9.99 at Crocus This seed pack offers good drought tolerance and germinates at low temperatures, so stock up for autumn!

1. Fescues

Some types of grass are more drought-tolerant than others – and you’ll save yourself plenty of time looking for lawn care tips that keep your grass alive in hot weather if you start growing them.

‘Fescues are the most drought-tolerant, so any grass mix containing these would be a good choice for the best performance in drought conditions,’ says Cheryl Harper, managing director of Greensleeves Lawn Care . ‘This is largely because fescues develop deep, extensive root systems, allowing them to access moisture from further down in the soil when the surface begins to dry out.’

Boston Seeds Slow Grow and Wildflower Companion Grass Seed from B&Q contains five different fescues for excellent drought-tolerance, as well as good performance in shade. Although it doesn’t contain wildflower seeds, it’s the perfect foundation for mixing some in for a wildlife-friendly lawn.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carl Hodgson)

‘Fescues’ fine, narrow leaves generally have less leaf surface area, which can reduce water loss, meaning they can cope with dry conditions for longer than many other common lawn grasses,’ adds Cheryl.

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Or, of course, you could look into low-maintenance grass alternatives. Creeping thyme, for example, is a drought-resistant perennial that looks beautiful when it’s in flower.

2. Perennial ryegrass

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Fescues aren’t the only drought-tolerant grasses out there – other deep-rooting seed mixes are considered the gold standard for a climate-resilient lawn, too.

‘Deeper rooting lawn seed mixes are generally the best for drought tolerance,’ echoes Guy Jenkins, Consumer Manager at Johnsons Lawn Seed. ‘Tetraploid perennial ryegrasses are used selectively within our lawn seed mixtures as they are known to promote healthy root growth that penetrates deeper into the soil to find the essential nutrients and moisture below the surface – particularly important when rainfall is scarce.’

A1 Shade & Drought Grass Seed, which you can order from Amazon , contains both perennial ryegrass and creeping red fescue, so it’s perfect for shaded and dry gardens.

'April, May or September is generally the best time of year to sow new lawn seed in the UK,' adds Guy. 'For the first six weeks after sowing, you’ll need to water your young grass plants once a day, using either a light sprayer hose, a sprinkler or a fine holed watering can.'

In the meantime, there are plenty of ways to protect a lawn in a heatwave!