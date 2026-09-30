Colourful salt and pepper mills are the easiest way to make your kitchen feel less dated - 12 playful styles I'd shop now

Balancing practicality and style in a kitchen is essential - nothing can take up space without also being useful. Colourful salt and pepper mills are the perfect way to strike this balance right, and what's even better is that they're bang on trend.

Over the last few years, colourful salt and pepper mills have been sneaking onto the high street more and more. And now, there's a whole rainbow to choose from.

While salt and pepper mills are essential for cooking and dining, they're also a useful way to spruce up a worktop or dinner table with a pretty object that also gets used every day. These colourful styles all bring something slightly different - Le Creuset's classic styles are made for heritage kitchens, while MADE's funky contemporary shapes will suit Scandi-inspired spaces. And of course, an honorary mention has to go to Addison Ross for the salt and pepper mills that have gripped social media (for good reason).

These 12 styles will suit a variety of budgets and kitchen colour schemes, so you can make a quick update to your cooking space without breaking the bank.

While small tweaks can have a big impact, if you're looking for a larger kitchen refresh then these 2026 trends that have staying power for 2027 will provide plenty of inspiration.

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