Dusk has the best affordable wall lights for a cosy and atmospheric kitchen this autumn - here are the 8 I would buy for under £40

As a Kitchen Editor, I spend the majority of my days ogling at some of the most beautifully designed kitchens. And when doing so, I noticed that there was a common feature stringing them all together: wall lights.

This small touch has a huge impact, particularly at this time of year when evenings and mornings get darker. In my opinion, one of the easiest ways to combat inevitable SAD is to instead lean into creating cosiness - and ample kitchen lighting ideas will help you to achieve this.

But needing to call in an electrician isn't personally on my huge list of things to accomplish before Christmas, which is where these ingenious rechargeable wall lights come into play. More and more stylish options for rechargeable wall lights have cropped up, and in my opinion, Dusk is dominating the market.

All for under £40, with many less than £30, these kitchen trend-led rechargeable wall lights will add the ultimate finishing touch to a cooking space, and all you need to do is drill them into the wall.

Wondering how to build the perfect kitchen lighting scheme? The 3 layer rule will guide you all the way to an illuminated and inviting space.

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