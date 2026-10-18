The 3-layer lighting rule is the answer to achieving a practical and inviting kitchen – here's how to achieve a warm atmosphere for autumn

There is very little worse than a kitchen with stark, blue-toned lighting. It can feel like an assault on the senses, and while it might provide illumination for cooking, there are other ways to achieve this while also creating an inviting kitchen lighting scheme.

Layering is the key to kitchen lighting that delivers in terms of both practicality and style. You can't rely on one overhead light - there needs to be multiple sources of illumination that serve very distinct purposes in your cooking space.

Here's why the 3-layer lighting rule is the secret to success.

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'The three-layer lighting rule combines ambient, task and accent lighting to create a kitchen scheme that feels balanced, practical and welcoming,' explains Massimo Buster Minale, founder & creative director at Buster + Punch.

When planning a kitchen lighting scheme, it's good to start with one main source of lighting, otherwise known as ambient lighting.

'Ambient lighting illuminates the space as a whole, providing a consistent foundation, while task lighting offers more focused illumination above worktops, islands and food preparation areas,' Massimo adds.

If you have a kitchen island, opt for a pendant over this area to ground the space and create a practical source of light. Layering in smaller sources of light will then help to create atmosphere and tactical lighting in dark corners and work prep zones that need it the most.

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It's important, however, that this primary source of light doesn't feel overwhelming. Layering is key, rather than one source taking over.

'Kitchens don’t need to be flooded with light to feel inviting. The key is to layer warm, considered lighting throughout the space. Add task lighting for practical areas like the worktop and hob, so you have ample light for meal prep,' explains Tom Raffield, founder of Tom Raffield

Layering a pendant with wall lights and lamps dotted around a kitchen creates a complementary scheme that softens the overall mood and adds warmth across the whole space.

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It's not just the type of light fitting that you need to consider in a kitchen, but also the colour of the bulb and how bright each type of lighting is.

'By adding dimmer switches and considering the warmth of the light bulb, each layer can be adjusted to suit different moments throughout the day, transitioning seamlessly from a functional cooking space to a relaxed and intimate dining area,' Massimo adds.

Consider using different circuits for ambient and task lighting so that they can be controlled and dimmed separately. When cooking, a brighter ambient light might be necessary but once you're eating and hosting, softer task lighting comes into its own.

Shop kitchen lighting

Addison Ross Ltd UK Navy Lacquer Rechargeable Bobbin Led Lamp £126 at addisonross.com These lacquered lamps from Addison Ross are perfect for a kitchen as you can wipe them down and transport from worktop to table. Dunelm Amesbury Industrial Adjustable Pendant Light £36 at Dunelm This pendant light has a chic brass fitting and is a bargain at just £36. Neptune Lennox Wall Light, Brass £104 at Gear 4 Music £99 at Neptune These wall lights are like jewellery for your kitchen. Position above open shelving for an added glow.

Lighting is a small tweak that can make a huge difference. This autumn, think about where else in your kitchen you can add useful illumination to, like these pantry lighting ideas.