The 3-layer lighting rule is the answer to achieving a practical and inviting kitchen – here's how to achieve a warm atmosphere for autumn
This simple technique creates a lighting scheme with depth and dimension
There is very little worse than a kitchen with stark, blue-toned lighting. It can feel like an assault on the senses, and while it might provide illumination for cooking, there are other ways to achieve this while also creating an inviting kitchen lighting scheme.
Layering is the key to kitchen lighting that delivers in terms of both practicality and style. You can't rely on one overhead light - there needs to be multiple sources of illumination that serve very distinct purposes in your cooking space.
Here's why the 3-layer lighting rule is the secret to success.
'The three-layer lighting rule combines ambient, task and accent lighting to create a kitchen scheme that feels balanced, practical and welcoming,' explains Massimo Buster Minale, founder & creative director at Buster + Punch.
When planning a kitchen lighting scheme, it's good to start with one main source of lighting, otherwise known as ambient lighting.
'Ambient lighting illuminates the space as a whole, providing a consistent foundation, while task lighting offers more focused illumination above worktops, islands and food preparation areas,' Massimo adds.
If you have a kitchen island, opt for a pendant over this area to ground the space and create a practical source of light. Layering in smaller sources of light will then help to create atmosphere and tactical lighting in dark corners and work prep zones that need it the most.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
It's important, however, that this primary source of light doesn't feel overwhelming. Layering is key, rather than one source taking over.
'Kitchens don’t need to be flooded with light to feel inviting. The key is to layer warm, considered lighting throughout the space. Add task lighting for practical areas like the worktop and hob, so you have ample light for meal prep,' explains Tom Raffield, founder of Tom Raffield
Layering a pendant with wall lights and lamps dotted around a kitchen creates a complementary scheme that softens the overall mood and adds warmth across the whole space.
It's not just the type of light fitting that you need to consider in a kitchen, but also the colour of the bulb and how bright each type of lighting is.
'By adding dimmer switches and considering the warmth of the light bulb, each layer can be adjusted to suit different moments throughout the day, transitioning seamlessly from a functional cooking space to a relaxed and intimate dining area,' Massimo adds.
Consider using different circuits for ambient and task lighting so that they can be controlled and dimmed separately. When cooking, a brighter ambient light might be necessary but once you're eating and hosting, softer task lighting comes into its own.
Shop kitchen lighting
Lighting is a small tweak that can make a huge difference. This autumn, think about where else in your kitchen you can add useful illumination to, like these pantry lighting ideas.
If you enjoyed reading this, sign up for the Ideal Home newsletter for all the latest home decor trends and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).