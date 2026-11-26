There's no greater festive faux pas than rocking up to someone's home empty handed. But there's an art to getting the host gift right. While a bottle of wine never goes amiss, it doesn't quite land as thoughtful when it inevitably gets drunk during the night, so finding a small, unique token of thanks will leave you top of the list for any future invites.

The best gifts for the host take their personality into account. Perhaps your friend loves cooking, in which case a Good Phats Olive Oil will go down a treat, whereas for those who enjoy putting together a tablescape, consider some chic Frenchette bistro wine glasses and some affordable place cards.

No matter the recipient, price is an important factor. It's supposed to be a small gesture, so I've kept these 16 picks purse-friendly. I would recommend stocking up now during the Black Friday sales so you can grab out of a good-to-go gift basket as you're rushing out of the door.

Looking for some dinner party entertainment to keep up your sleeve this Christmas? These family kitchen games night ideas will help get your cooking space ready for hosting.

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