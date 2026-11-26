No bottles of wine or flowers – 16 gifts for the host that will actually impress, as a kitchen editor with a good eye
Affordable gifts that will guarantee you get invited back
There's no greater festive faux pas than rocking up to someone's home empty handed. But there's an art to getting the host gift right. While a bottle of wine never goes amiss, it doesn't quite land as thoughtful when it inevitably gets drunk during the night, so finding a small, unique token of thanks will leave you top of the list for any future invites.
The best gifts for the host take their personality into account. Perhaps your friend loves cooking, in which case a Good Phats Olive Oil will go down a treat, whereas for those who enjoy putting together a tablescape, consider some chic Frenchette bistro wine glasses and some affordable place cards.
No matter the recipient, price is an important factor. It's supposed to be a small gesture, so I've kept these 16 picks purse-friendly. I would recommend stocking up now during the Black Friday sales so you can grab out of a good-to-go gift basket as you're rushing out of the door.
Looking for some dinner party entertainment to keep up your sleeve this Christmas? These family kitchen games night ideas will help get your cooking space ready for hosting.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).