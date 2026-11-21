There is nothing more valuable at Christmas than spending quality time with one another. It can be hard to put the phone down, but when you do, the joy of actually connecting is worth its weight in gold. While there's nothing wrong with a good old natter, centring the night around games is an easy way to bring the whole family together.

The concept of a games night is nothing new - chess is around 1500 years old, while card games date back to 1294 - but they still manage to get everyone involved, regardless of age. And this desire to put the tech down has clearly resonated, as there's been an influx of trendy versions of old faithful board games that are designed to add style to your table.

There is more to a successful games night than the games themselves, though - setting the scene in your kitchen with the right kitchen dining table, adequate space for boards and creating the ideal ambience will make any games night a roaring success.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Addison Ross)

Games can divide lots of people. I'm of the opinion that you either come from a games family or you don't, but I'm also a firm believer that there is a game out there to persuade those who groan everytime a pack of cards comes out.

The classic board games are having a facelift in 2026. We've been seeing chic backgammon and mahjong sets become pieces of decor in their own right, thanks to brands such as Addison Ross who have adorned the trays with ikat prints and aesthetically pleasing colour combinations.

This move towards stylish takes on traditional games is breathing new life into dusty old sets of chess, and encouraging us to try our hands at something new.

As David and Sarah Ross, co-founders of Addison Ross, explain, 'Let the games themselves lead the styling. A beautifully lacquered backgammon board, colourful Mahjong set or sculptural chess pieces can be as decorative as any centrepiece. Draw on their colours, adding candlesticks, small vases or trays in complementary shades to bring the setting together.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

There's more to a successful games night than just a pretty board, though. A kitchen is the heart of the home, so setting it up for familial fun will only add to this feeling.

'The perfect games night begins with a table that draws everyone together. You don’t need a bespoke Mahjong or chess table; simply set everything up before your guests arrive and make it the focal point of the room,' David and Sarah add. 'Dot cordless lamps around the space to create a warm, intimate atmosphere, with enough light over the board to keep everyone’s next move in view.'

(Image credit: Neptune)

If you have a living area within your kitchen, then this is a great opportunity to use this space for informal games that don't require a full table set-up.

'For an informal games evening, consider using an ottoman or coffee table as the centre piece, with a tray to hold mix and match glassware or a vintage serving dish, a lit candle and a small cordless lamp to bring a sense of occasion. Embrace the nostalgia of a truly analogue evening, providing a basket for devices to be hidden away,' Fred Horlock, design director at Neptune, adds.

(Image credit: Mustard Made)

When the fun is over, it's essential to have the perfect kitchen storage ideas to tidy away the games so that they have a dedicated place to live.

'Whether it is a games night with friends or a few rounds of cards with the family at Christmas, having everything to hand makes hosting that bit easier. A locker is a great way to make use of smaller spaces in your kitchen, keeping board games, playing cards and everything else you need for a fun evening organised and within reach,' says Becca Stern, co-founder and creative director of Mustard Made.

'Use baskets inside to keep smaller items together so you are not hunting around for a missing pack of cards or dice! Don’t be afraid to have some fun with colour; choose a locker in a bold, playful shade to add a pop of personality to your kitchen,' Becca adds.

Shop stylish board games

Addison Ross Ltd UK Ikat Khaki Lacquered Backgammon Set £296 at addisonross.com This is the standout game I've seen this year - the stunning ikat design is perfect for pattern-packed country interiors and the lacquered finish feels super high end. Neptune Neptune Leather Playing Cards Box, Constable Green £65 at Neptune This leather playing cards box would make the ultimate gift, it levels up a simple pack of cards. Papier Bramble Stripes £36 at Papier Papier's new collection of adorable games have a playful, feminine touch. I've never seen a chicer set of dominoes.

Looking to start planning your festive tablescape, too? These 16 traditional Christmas crockery sets will be perfect in a sociable kitchen this winter.