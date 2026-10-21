I'm wool-maxxing my home this cosy season – 12 wool home accessories to keep warm with as the temperatures plummet this winter

Last week was the first time this autumn I put a jumper on. And as the temperatures continue to drop outside, I’m looking to create the same cosy, warm and soft effect for my home with wool home accessories. And if you’d like to wool-maxx your home, too, I’ve rounded up my top woolen and knitted picks to add to your home this cosy season.

From chunky knit throws to fluffy wool rugs, this list has all the cosy living room and bedroom ideas you could want and need to cosymaxx your home. Wool is an excellent material to reach for in colder weather to keep yourself nice and snug as it’s naturally insulating so it traps heat while also being breathable – that's why wool duvets are some of the best and why the Woolroom Deluxe washable wool duvet is rated as the 'best winter duvet' in our best duvets buying guide.

While we’re all used to reaching for wool knits and coats in our wardrobes, don’t sleep on this ingenious material when it comes to your home, too.

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It’s no coincidence that Ruggable, our go-to washable rug brand, just launched its first range of easy-care wool rugs this month. And as someone that already has a 100% wool rug at home, I can’t recommend investing in one enough. I’ve opted for the Origins Berber Knotted Chain Rug, available at Hug Rug, and it’s the softest and fluffiest rug I’ve ever had. Beautifully patterned rugs or wool tapestries like this Turkish tapestry rug from Etsy also make for lovely wall art, bringing texture and warmth to a room.

My next order of business is getting a lovely wool throw to keep me toasty all autumn and winter long – while traditional chunky knits are great, I’ve got my eye on this super soft jacquard star wool throw from Toast and the fine-knit recycled wool blanket from TBCo.

Which soft, cosy and warm pieces are you getting to wool-maxx your home during these colder months?

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