I've rounded up 12 of the best ice baths to buy on the high street - starting at £15, this is your sign to try the trend now

I try not to jump onto trends too quickly, but when a trend is genuinely beneficial for your health, what's not to love? It is of course, the growing popularity of saunas and ice baths that I'm talking about. Cold water therapy has countless health and wellness benefits, and while historically only found in spas and gyms in the UK, it's easier than ever to house one in your garden.

The desire to nest at home hasn't really left us since 2020 forced us to look to our gardens for solace, and in 2026, they're getting an even bigger upgrade with saunas and ice baths that would make Scandinavian spas jealous.

While wood-clad ice baths would certainly look right at home in any garden, some of these come at a higher price point. If you're a seasoned cold water therapy fan then it might be time to invest, but to try out the trend, opting for a more affordable option will ease you in.

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So, I've rounded up 12 of the best ice baths on the high street, all under £350. Many are much less than this, starting from a mere £15 for an inflatable model that will help you suss out whether a cold dip is for you. A fresh morning dip might be closer than you thought.

Ready to convert your garden into a spa oasis? These tips from experts will guide you through the process.

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