Saunas and ice baths are making their way into our outdoor spaces in 2026 – here's why this wellness trend is made for gardens and budgets of any size

I will never pretend to be above hopping on the bandwagon of a new trend, whether interiors or lifestyle - and luckily, this latest trend combines both of those things. Saunas have seen a boom in popularity as we pay more attention to our health and wellbeing than ever before, so it's only natural that we're incorporating them into our gardens.

Today, particularly in city living, gardens are seen as a luxurious retreat. A space to unwind, potter around, host and cook - they're a multi-use space where wellness is now entering the equation, too, as many are turning their gardens into a spa.

Backyard saunas and ice baths are becoming more common, and more affordable options are appearing on the market, which means you don't have to travel to get the wellness benefits that cold water therapy and contrast heat therapy provide. Here's why you should consider them for your own garden.

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Why are outdoor saunas and ice baths trending?

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mary Wadsworth )

While the sauna craze is new to the UK, the rest of Europe already got the memo. Sauna rituals are huge in Scandinavia and Eastern Europe, with many community bathing pools and saunas accessible, as well as homeowners choosing to have their own at home.

Until recently, saunas and cold plunges were usually seen in high-end countryside or coastal retreats, but more are popping up across the country for daily and weekly use.

It might be tricky for us Brits to squeeze a sauna inside our homes, much like our Finnish counterparts do, but our gardens offer much more scope for fitting in this kind of structure.

'Over the past couple of years, sauna has grown from something quite niche in the UK to something people are actively building into their everyday lives. In 2023, there were around 45 public saunas across the country. Today, there are more than 760, and that number is still growing every week,' explains Jake Newport, CEO at Finnmark Sauna.

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And the health benefits behind cold water therapy are clear. 'The science is well-established at the mechanism level. Cold water immersion produces a significant surge in norepinephrine - the alertness and mood hormone - and research consistently shows that the act of staying calm during that first minute in cold water, breathing through it, is what builds real nervous-system resilience over time. It's not about how long you can endure it. It's about learning to regulate under pressure, and repeating that practice,' explains Danyl Bosomworth, founder of Brass Monkey.

(Image credit: Finnmark Sauna)

How to get the look at home

(Image credit: Brass Monkey)

While some sauna designs take up a lot of space, there are solutions for gardens of any size and for different budgets. Creating a space for hot and cold contrast therapy in your own garden will make wellness a daily practice, plus it's a fabulous reason to invite friends and family over to enjoy it too.

So how do you go about creating this set-up in your own garden?

'When people plan on combining their outdoor sauna with an ice bath or cold plunge, I always encourage them to think about the experience as a whole rather than adding individual elements separately. The spaces that work best tend to feel very easy and natural to use, where you can move between the sauna, the cold water and a place to sit outside without it feeling overdesigned,' explains Erin Hickman, sauna designer at Finnmark Sauna.

'Simple layout decisions make a big difference to that. Using decking, stone or gravel to create a clear route between the sauna and plunge area helps the space feel much more cohesive, and adding benches or planting around the edges stops it from feeling too exposed or functional,' he adds.

(Image credit: Brass Monkey)

'It also helps to think about how the sauna connects to the wider garden. Positioning it to frame a view, leaving enough surrounding space to cool down comfortably afterwards, and using natural materials throughout all help the area feel calmer and more intentional,' Eric continues.

In terms of what sauna to choose from, wood-fired options are what you might typically associate with the wellness practice, and while these will provide the most amount of heat, they come at a higher price. If you have a larger budget and are committed to the trend, bespoke wood-fired saunas will be your best bet for indulging in a thorough sauna experience.

However, for smaller budgets or for those wanting to try it out before investing, an infrared sauna might be a better choice. The physical heat won't feel as strong, but they're often smaller (great for compact gardens) and still provide amazing health benefits.

Ice baths are even more achieveable on a budget - inflatable options are sturdier than they look and despite going for £700+ brand new, I recently bought a Vital Pro Plus Ice Bath secondhand for around £400.

(Image credit: Finmark)

It's wrongly assumed that a sauna and ice bath set-up is reserved for large gardens and hefty budgets. There are many options that cost less, but there are some firm things to be aware of before purchasing.

'The non-negotiables are reliable temperature control and proper filtration - without those, you don’t have a consistent practice, you have cold water when it happens to be cold. Beyond that, the aesthetic can be built up over time. A slatted privacy screen from a garden centre and a decent outdoor mat can create a space that looks and feels intentional for a fraction of what a full build costs. Start with the bath. Add the surround when the budget allows,' Danyl adds.

You'll want to carefully consider placement of an ice bath and sauna, too. If your garden is south facing, then aim to position a bath in a shady spot as it will be more cost-effective to run. Alternatively, a sun sail overhead will provide some shade.

Overall, the sauna and ice bath you choose should suit your individual neds and the space avalailable. Bigger doesn't mean better with this trend - even a well-used smaller, affordable style of bath and sauna will transform how you use your outdoor space.

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