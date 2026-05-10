I'm a kitchen editor on a bid to create the ultimate outdoor pizza oven set-up – these 12 accessories will help you dish up delicious pizzas without stress

With the first Bank Holiday under our belts, now is the perfect time to spruce up our gardens and outdoor kitchen set-ups - and pizza ovens are the ultimate place to start. Whether you're entertaining or want to jazz up your Friday night dinner, one of the best pizza ovens will be a worthy investment and addition to your outdoor kitchen ideas.

Investing in a pizza oven is the first step, but creating a fully kitted-out pizza station will upgrade the experience for both the chef and guests. From a station to house the pizza oven, cooking tools to make the perfect pizza and the right prep accessories for making dough and housing toppings, these 12 pizza station essentials will set you in good stead.

The Gozney Arc Gas Fuel Pizza Oven is our top pick of pizza ovens and will look super stylish atop a folding table like this one from Ooni. You'll also need some tools to get your pizza in and out of the oven, so make sure you have a peel to hand.

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Whether you need a few more accessories or you're ready to invest in the whole setup, these 12 picks will get you started.

Looking for more outdoor inspiration to overhaul your alfresco dining space? The Cotswold outdoor kitchen trend is the perfect place to start.