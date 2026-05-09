The Cotswold outdoor kitchen trend is the chicest way to dine alfresco this summer – here's how to get the look in your own garden

Every year, outdoor kitchen ideas get better and better. With more of a desire to dine at home, and alfresco, than ever before, we've evolved past the mere BBQ and we're now wanting fully-equipped kitchen set-ups for our gardens, so we can host and relax outside all summer long.

This trend for outdoor living has blended seamlessly with another kitchen trend for 2026 - lived-in, country homes. While across the pond, coastal New England-style homes are rising in popularity, we're turning to our British equivalent - the Cotswolds.

The allure of the Cotswolds just keeps growing as celebs like David Beckham have flocked to the countryside and tried their hand at gardening, and this has transpired to an outdoor kitchen trend that is chic and timeless. From limestone flagstones to olive trees that flank an outdoor kitchen, this is how to get the look.

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(Image credit: Artisan Landscapes / Ca Pietra)

Outdoor kitchens can sometimes veer towards looking cold and clinical. BBQs and pizza ovens are often made from stainless steel, and weatherproof outdoor kitchen furniture is usually the same. However, we're big believers that your outdoor living area should feel like as comfortable as the inside of your home, which is why the Cotswolds trend works well in softening the overall scheme.

'The outdoor kitchen is being reimagined with a softer hand. This year, the mood is less about creating a glossy entertaining space and more about designing an outdoor room that feels connected to the home, the garden and the way people want to live day-to-day,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

(Image credit: Neptune)

The heart of a Cotswolds outdoor kitchen is the colour scheme. Soft neutrals, such as taupe and linen shades, create a truly relaxing and pared-back environment, but the key is to introduce texture to add dimension.

'Rooted in warm neutrals, natural textures and a more relaxed country sensibility, it offers a gentler alternative to sharper outdoor kitchen schemes. Think warm limestone underfoot, natural timber, stone walls, pale plaster finishes and planting that softens the edges, creating a space that feels refined but not overworked,' Grazzie adds.

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When it comes to the outdoor kitchen itself, opting for wooden table and cabinets will soften the appearance of cooking tools and help it to blend in well with the surroundings.

(Image credit: Artisan Landscapes / Ca Pietra)

If budget allows, following a Shaker design through to your outdoor cabinetry (like this Neptune outdoor kitchen) creates a classic Cotswolds-esque look in your garden. Pair with neutral worktops, potted terracotta plants and classic English heritage textiles for an outdoor kitchen that truly feels like it belongs indoors.

This trend, however, can be achieved no matter the budget. Start with warm-toned tile flooring to form the foundation of the design and build in lots of other warm neutral tones and natural materials.

'Limestone is a natural fit for this kind of scheme because it has a way of making an outdoor space feel settled from the start. It carries warmth beautifully, particularly in soft beige, sand, cream and biscuit tones, while its gentle variation gives the floor depth without demanding attention,' Grazzie continues.

Accessories have the ability to transform the space, too - this garden furniture and added extras will give you the Cotswolds look this summer.

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Whether you want to do a complete outdoor kitchen overhaul or would rather add in a few warm-toned accessories to spruce up your space, the Cotswold trend is definitely one to follow.