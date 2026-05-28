Pizza ovens are well and truly the hottest commodity you can have in your garden this summer. We've slowly seen them ramp up in popularity over the last few years - what started as a mere pizza oven is now evolving into full-blown pizza oven set-ups that rival your favourite pizzeria.

Whether you've already invested in one of the best pizza ovens or you're about to make a purchase, you'll need a proper pizza oven stand in order to use it safely and create a dedicated zone for cooking in your garden.

So, I've hunted high and low for the 12 best pizza oven stands on the high street, ranging from folding tables and simple metal stands to wooden units to create a dedicated outdoor kitchen area. Our favourite pizza oven brands, Gozney and Ooni have some fantastic stands made specifically for their pizza ovens, but there are also so many high street options to suit your space.

All under £350, here's what to shop before the next sunny weekend rolls around.

Got your pizza oven and stand covered? This edit of the best pizza oven accessories, from cleaning brushes and peels to storage boxes for toppings, will get you fully kitted out.