I've hunted high and low for the best pizza oven stands under £350 – these 12 stand out styles caught my eye for stylish summer cooking
Get your pizza station kitted out for the summer
Pizza ovens are well and truly the hottest commodity you can have in your garden this summer. We've slowly seen them ramp up in popularity over the last few years - what started as a mere pizza oven is now evolving into full-blown pizza oven set-ups that rival your favourite pizzeria.
Whether you've already invested in one of the best pizza ovens or you're about to make a purchase, you'll need a proper pizza oven stand in order to use it safely and create a dedicated zone for cooking in your garden.
So, I've hunted high and low for the 12 best pizza oven stands on the high street, ranging from folding tables and simple metal stands to wooden units to create a dedicated outdoor kitchen area. Our favourite pizza oven brands, Gozney and Ooni have some fantastic stands made specifically for their pizza ovens, but there are also so many high street options to suit your space.
All under £350, here's what to shop before the next sunny weekend rolls around.
Got your pizza oven and stand covered? This edit of the best pizza oven accessories, from cleaning brushes and peels to storage boxes for toppings, will get you fully kitted out.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).