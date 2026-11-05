The best boot storage to tackle mucky wellies and soggy winter boots – my top picks for muddy season and beyond

It’s easy to assume shoe storage is one-size-fits-all, but it’s not (and I’m not just talking about the size difference between your kids’ shoes and your own, either). Most of us wear different types of shoes regularly, from heels for fancy dinners to sandals for summer. Then, there are the boots we all wear in autumn and winter. The big, tall, bulky boots.

And while I recently put together a list of my favourite shoe storage under £50 , I religiously wear wellies and winter boots when the weather takes a turn. So, I know better than most that it's often impossible to stuff these larger shoes into traditional shoe storage. And this can be a real problem when my wellies are covered in mud from my dog walks, or my work boots are soaking wet from my rainy commute.

That’s why every home should have boot storage to keep these shoes tidy and floors muddy-footprint-free. These racks can be placed next to your regular shoe storage, or you could keep them outside so there’s zero chance of you - or your family - tracking mud into your home. And these are my top picks to solve this storage conundrum and keep your entryway clean.

When you've solved your boot storage problem, I'd always recommend walking around your home and scoping out other issues that can be solved with simple storage options - like pretty-but-practical storage baskets .

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