The best boot storage to tackle mucky wellies and soggy winter boots – my top picks for muddy season and beyond
For a clean and organised entryway
It’s easy to assume shoe storage is one-size-fits-all, but it’s not (and I’m not just talking about the size difference between your kids’ shoes and your own, either). Most of us wear different types of shoes regularly, from heels for fancy dinners to sandals for summer. Then, there are the boots we all wear in autumn and winter. The big, tall, bulky boots.
And while I recently put together a list of my favourite shoe storage under £50, I religiously wear wellies and winter boots when the weather takes a turn. So, I know better than most that it's often impossible to stuff these larger shoes into traditional shoe storage. And this can be a real problem when my wellies are covered in mud from my dog walks, or my work boots are soaking wet from my rainy commute.
That’s why every home should have boot storage to keep these shoes tidy and floors muddy-footprint-free. These racks can be placed next to your regular shoe storage, or you could keep them outside so there’s zero chance of you - or your family - tracking mud into your home. And these are my top picks to solve this storage conundrum and keep your entryway clean.
When you've solved your boot storage problem, I'd always recommend walking around your home and scoping out other issues that can be solved with simple storage options - like pretty-but-practical storage baskets.
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!