8 best deckchairs 2021: top wooden and folding deckchairs

Looking for the best deckchairs? Nothing says summer like unfolding the deckchair ready for a lazy day in the sun. So we’ve rounded up our favourite deckchairs of the year to help you transform your garden into a restful retreat.
From classic wooden deckchairs in bright colours or seaside stripes to timeless wooden steamer chairs for putting your feet up. There are smart slingback designs and laidback recliners to add style and comfort to your outside space.
So whether you want a compact design for the terrace, a spacious place to lay back and enjoy the sun in the garden, or a lightweight and foldable deckchair for taking with you to the park, festival or beach, you’ll find it here.
For all things outdoor furniture, don’t forget to find this year’s most stylish designs in our ultimate round-up of the best garden furniture, otherwise, read on to find the best deckchairs for you!
Premium Sling Chair, Business & Pleasure
We can't imagine anything more delightful than spending a sunny afternoon in this cheerful sunshine-yellow deckchair from Business & Pleasure.
The vintage style design, with a striped canvas sling back, reminds us of the heyday of Riviera resorts, with tassle details and a padded headrest delivering extra style and comfort.
The robust solid hardwood frame has three adjustable positions for finding the exact degree of recline for reading, resting or snoozing.
Dimensions H79 x W58 x D91cm
£199 at Amara
Amezza Acacia Deck Chair, La Redoute
A colourful wooden deckchair at an affordable price point, the Amezzo from La Redoute is available in a range of summery fabric options.
Opt for bright coral, muted taupe or grey, or fun blue or terracotta stripes for an easy garden style update.
Dimensions H56 x W66.5 x L102cm
£50 at La Redoute
Arenzville Reclining Folding Zero Gravity Chair
For the ultimate in versatile comfort, this zero-gravity deckchair offers options to sit, recline, or tip back into a fully reclined position.
Once reclined, the handy detachable tray has holders for drinks, your phone, a book or an ipad, so everything you need will be right at your fingertips.
The padded headrest and adjustable sun canopy are the icing on the cake.
Dimensions H110 x W90 x D65cm
£83.99 at Wayfair
Amezza Acacia & Canvas Lounge Chair, La Redoute
Want to put your feet up and fully relax in the garden? This acacia wood lounge chair allows you to do just that.
The classic Amezza deckchair from La Redoute is given an upgrade in this extended recliner option which offers a comfortable footrest.
Dimensions H87 x W 69 x L148cm
£90 at La Redoute
Dondolina Steel Frame Deckchair, Fiam
This space-saving deckchair is great for the garden, or packing into the car for trips to the beach, park or festival.
The powder-coated steel frame offers sturdy support, whilst the weather-resistant polyester seat is quick-drying in case of showers, and UV resistant so it won't fade in the sun.
Dimensions H96 x W82 x D63cm
£62.50 at John Lewis
The 2-Piece Chair, Business & Pleasure
A smart alternative to a deckchair, this low-to-the-ground sling-back chair offers stylish lounging.
Designed to be portable, it comes with a handy carry strap that clips on to the leather side buckles, and a useful back pocket for stashing your essentials.
Dimensions H64 x W41 x D53cm
£165 at Amara
Steamer Deck Chair, Skagerak
If you want something more substantial than your usual canvas deckchair, then this wooden steamer chair from Skagerak is built to stand the test of time.
Crafted from FSC certified teak wood, the natural high oil content of this hardwood will ensure durability and longevity outdoors.
Allow to weather to a mellow silver-grey, or use teak oil each season to maintain its honeyed tones.
Dimensions H100 x W58 x D163cm
£869 at Amara
Striped Rocking Deckchair, Garden Trading
Curved beech wood arms add an extra dimension to this seaside inspired striped deckchair.
We love the coastal colours of the blue and white ticking fabric, but you can also opt for a classic plain white or sophisticated grey striped cotton sling.
Dimensions H86 x W56 x D90cm
£85 at Garden Trading