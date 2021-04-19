8 best deckchairs 2021: top wooden and folding deckchairs

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for the best deckchairs? Nothing says summer like unfolding the deckchair ready for a lazy day in the sun. So we’ve rounded up our favourite deckchairs of the year to help you transform your garden into a restful retreat.

From classic wooden deckchairs in bright colours or seaside stripes to timeless wooden steamer chairs for putting your feet up. There are smart slingback designs and laidback recliners to add style and comfort to your outside space.

So whether you want a compact design for the terrace, a spacious place to lay back and enjoy the sun in the garden, or a lightweight and foldable deckchair for taking with you to the park, festival or beach, you’ll find it here.

For all things outdoor furniture, don’t forget to find this year’s most stylish designs in our ultimate round-up of the best garden furniture, otherwise, read on to find the best deckchairs for you!