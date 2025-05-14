George Home's designer look £40 garden lounge chair sold out twice last year - it's back in stock, but not for long

Stripe George Home metal lounge chair
(Image credit: George Home)
Sling-style garden armchairs have emerged as this years answer to the egg chair. Every brand has launched their own versions this year. However, one in particular stands out for its affordability and designer looks: George Home's sellout Metal Lounge chair.

George Home has pulled it out of the bag with stylish garden furniture over the last few years and made it onto our round up of the best places to buy garden furniture. The George Home metal lounge chair isn't new for this year, but was launched in 2024 when it sold out twice. It is back for this year ahead of summer, price at an incredibly purse-friendly £39.

There are already signs that this popular armchair is going to be another sellout success. I'm already getting ready to add the lounge chair to my online shopping basket.

Designer look-a-like garden lounge chair

Stripe George Home metal lounge chair
George Home
Metal Lounge Chair

The lounge chair comes in this neutral stripe and a green check, both come with a built in headrest and are weather proof.

Lounge chair in white and black
Ferm Living
Desert Lounge Chair

The George Home is a close look-a-like for this cult outdoor lounge chair from Ferm Living, which comes with a hefty price tag.

I had to do a double take when I first saw the lounge chair as it was a dead ringer for the Desert Lounge chair from Ferm Living that I'd been lusting after for years to add to my garden seating ideas.

Both have a similar slimline metal frame, with a sling seat in earthy colours, and I think I might prefer the ticking stripes of the George Home version, but then I'm a sucker for the stripe upholstery trend.

Of course other than the £300 difference in price there are other big differences in the the two lounge chairs. Both are made from a steel frame, however the powder coated steel frame of the Ferm Living chair will make it slightly more durable to scratches.

There is also a difference in the seat material, the Ferm Living one being made from 100% recycled PET yarn made from post-consumer plastic and the George Home lounge chair seat is made from a weather resistant polyester fabric. While that might mean it looks slightly less luxurious it's still durable for everyday garden use.

Stripe George Home metal lounge chair

(Image credit: George Home)

While the George Home metal lounge chair might be making a comeback from last year, I'm expecting it to still be a hit. It's timeless design means it will work with emerging garden trends and classic garden styles.

The Ferm Living desert chair is the perfect example of the staying power of this smart sling lounge chair. I first spied the designer version in a store over 4 years ago, and it's still a fan favourite today.

If the neutral stripes of the George Home lounge chair aren't for you, the chair is also available in a more playful green check pattern which has been reduced to £31.

Alternatives

Like I said plenty of other brands have also bought out similar designs if you are after a slightly different colourway, here are a few of the best alternatives that are worth a look.

Lounge chair in white and black
Habitat
Habitat Teka Metal Garden Chair - Cream

The Teka Habitat chair was a huge hit when it launched a few years ago, and is very similar in design to the George Home version but available in a monochrome and harlequin design.

Cream sling outdoor chair
The Range
Patio Sling Lounge Chair

Very similar in looks to the Habitat version, this is the closest in price to the George Home version and is currently reduced.

Blue and white stripe chair
La Redoute
Striped Deck Chair

This isn't a metal armchair, but if you are looking for a striped garden chair in a different colourway then a retro looking deck chair is a great alternative.

Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight
Deputy Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.

