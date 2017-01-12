Graham & Brown announces ‘Reflections’ as wallpaper of the year 2017

Say hello to Reflections - wallpaper of the year 2017...

Fresh for the new year, Graham & Brown has unveiled Reflections as its wallpaper of the year. The contemporary design is a perfect fusion of geometric shapes, marbling and lustrous metallic shimmer – all identified as key trends for this season by the in-house design team.

Introducing the winning design, Paula Taylor, Colour & Trends Specialist says: ‘Our Wallpaper of the Year hones in on the striking simplicity of natural materials, complemented by subtle metallic embellishment and a trend-led colour palette for a contemporary graphic aesthetic that sits in any room of the home.’

More than just a name, we love how Reflections has an iridescent quality that will beautifully bounce light around a room. This thoughtful use of materials to masterfully work with light helps to balance the busy pattern, which can often make a space appear smaller making this perfect for even the smallest of rooms.

Reflections in Rose Gold, £40, Graham & Brown.

The print is also available in Copper and Silver colourways, both equally as beautiful with the same mix of marbling, concrete, wood grain and metallic effects.

The design is a bold move on from last year’s wallpaper of the year – Marbled Charcoal and Rose Gold. Let’s remind ourselves…

Although they share key elements of marbling and metallic rose gold, the two designs feel like polar opposites – a night and day if you like. We don’t know about you but it’s rather nice to step out of the darkness that was 2016, and reflect in a bold new light!