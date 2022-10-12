Quick-and-easy Halloween decorations from just £2.69 in the Amazon Prime sale
Last-minute Halloween decorations that are big on impact, low on effort, and in today's Amazon Prime Day sale
Halloween is now just around the corner, and if you've been inspired by our Halloween decoration ideas but are yet to get your decs sorted, or are wondering if Halloween is worth splashing the cash on this year considering the cost of living crisis, then the good news is that the Amazon Prime Day sale has arrived just in the nick of time.
Along with plenty of great kitchen appliance and bedding deals – find all of the biggest discounts in our Prime Day home deals round-up – the two-day event, which now runs until midnight 12th of October, is offering discounts on plenty of quick-and-easy Halloween updates, with affordable ideas that will transform both indoors and outdoors into a spooktacular focal point.
Plus, as well as many lines being discounted right now, if you pick a product with Prime next-day delivery, these last-minute decorating solutions will actually be with you well ahead of time, cutting out the stress and helping you to deliver big-impact family fun with minimal effort. Phew! Just make sure to hurry, as Prime Day sale discounts end at midnight tonight.
Pumpkin Lantern Fairy Lights |
£12.99 £8.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Brighten up the dark nights with these not-too-scary Halloween pumpkin lights. The 1.5m string lights feature 10 pumpkins and are perfect for decorating the mantelpiece or doorway.
Halloween Window Decals | £5.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Offering maximum impact for minimum effort, and one of the most affordable ways you can decorate for Halloween, these spooky Halloween window decals solve both indoor and outdoor decorating in one fell swoop. Plus, at just £5.99 for the pack, they don't even need to be in the sale to be good value.
Halloween Cobweb and Spiders Decoration | £2.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Create a scary haunted house to give trick-or-treaters and party guests a fright with this Halloween cobwebbing (enough to cover 300 sqft) and 30 fake spiders. All for just £2.69.
Orange and Purple Outdoor Halloween String Lights |
£20.99 £10.38 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
These dual-coloured Halloween fairy lights have 8 modes: steady on, in a wave, sequential, slo-glo, chasing flash, fade, twinkle flash, and combination. Any of which will transform indoors or out with a spooktacular glow.
Halloween Party Decorations |
£13.99 £11.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Hosting a Halloween party? You need this party decoration set for an instant room update. The set includes a spider table runner, a round lace table cover, one fireplace mantel scarf, 36 3D bat stickers, 10 Halloween-themed balloons, and one happy Halloween banner. Decor sorted.
Outdoor Inflatable Pumpkin with Witch Hat |
£37.99 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
No-one wants to be that house in the neighbourhood that hasn't made an effort, but we don't all have time to spend all day decorating the front garden. This quick and easy inflatable pumpkin with witches hat (why not?) makes a big impact for low effort.
You can browse the whole selection of Amazon Halloween decor right here:
But, of course, Halloween doesn't just stop at the decor. Browse these Amazon Halloween costumes (opens in new tab) and Halloween costumes for kids (opens in new tab) for some easy trick-or-treating outfit inspiration, and stock up on Halloween candy (opens in new tab) and chocolate to dish out to visiting wizards and witches on the big night itself.
Plus, whilst there are discounts happening, it's never too early to think ahead for Christmas. Whether that's stocking up on secret Santa gifts while the sales are on, or finding an affordable gift for the kids' teachers, friends, or family.
If you're looking for inspiration, you'll find all of Amazon's bestselling gifting products right here:
After studying Print Design at Winchester School of Art, Amy spent multiple years working in the interior industry, including styling and visual merchandising for many well-known brands. She’s now Decor Editor at Ideal Home, offering advice on creating your dream interior, whether that's choosing the perfect shade of paint, investing in a new sofa, or sourcing on-trend and sustainable products for the home. She also writes about all things interior for Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Real Homes, and brings her design knowledge outdoors at Gardeningetc, where she advises on what to look for when shopping for the best garden furniture and how to create a practical and stylish outdoor living area.
