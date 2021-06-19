We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pyrography is perfect for personalisation and learning how to make a house sign is a great first project. Pyrography might sound a little scary as it involves burning wood, but it’s an easy technique to master and you’ll soon be addicted!

Wood burning tools only cost around £10 and there are lots of wood craft blanks available. However, it’s best to use natural woods to avoid chemical fumes when burning.

This imaginative DIY and decorating job is ideal to make wall art for your home, or a sign for Dad’s shed !

How to make a wooden sign

Hobbycraft shows you how to get started to make a hanging wooden house sign for Father’s Day. Alternatively, pick a favourite quote, song lyric or any other personal message.

What you’ll need

Tracing paper

Metal ruler

Masking tape

HB pencil

Hanging round wooden slice

Pyrography wood burning tool set

1. Create your design

Measure the radius of the wooden slice and create a design to fit. Leave a 5mm edge around the outside to make sure it fits. You can use a computer to create your design and print it out onto tracing paper. Use any typeface you like – this one is called Typola.

TIP: there are lots of free fonts available online with a quick search. Alternatively, draw your design freehand directly on to tracing paper.

2. Pencil over the reverse

Turn over the tracing paper and scribble over the letters using pencil. When each character is completely covered, turn the tracing paper to the right side and tape it in place on the log slice.

3. Transfer the design onto the plaque

Use a pencil to trace over the letters to transfer the design from the reverse onto the wooden plaque. Clever stuff, eh?

4. Start working your design

Plug in your pyrography tool and allow it to heat up – this might take five to ten minutes. Use a round ended tip to start with as it flows better.

Begin carefully working over each element of your design using the end of the pyrography tool. For best results, move slowly with even pressure. Use the stand provided to hold your tool when it’s not in use.

5. Finish your sign

User a metal ruler to add any straight lines to your design. Don’t use a plastic ruler as it might melt! Be sure to allow two hours for your pyrography tool to cool down once it’s unplugged.

TIP: You can use a sharp scalpel to scratch away any mistakes or scorch marks from the hot tool.

Hang your new wooden plaque pride of place in your home or wrap up ready to give to dad.