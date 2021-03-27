We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Long have people turned to craft activities to improve wellness due to its proven ability to alleviate symptoms of stress and anxiety.

Since lockdown restrictions, Hobbycraft has reported that 56% of people have used crafting as it was good for wellbeing. While 42% said it took their mind off other things. Luckily, we have plenty of DIY and decorating and home craft ideas to try at home.

Here are five of the top crafts to try this weekend…

Craft activities to improve wellness

Creative colouring

Colouring is a great activity for children and adults alike as its repetitive nature induces a similar state to meditation. It helps to relax the fear centre of the brain and therefore soothes a restless mind.

For children, colouring assists development and allows them to practice skills such as concentration and co-ordination.

Buy now: Colour in cardboard princess carriage, £17, Hobbycraft

Bullet journalling

Help organise the mind with bullet journalling. A bullet journal is a diary or planner which uses a decorative yet practical bullet point structure to keep track of your tasks.

Related: Painting interiors this colour can have health benefits suggests psychology expert

Hobbycraft has reported searches for journals are up by 18% on its website. It’s a great way to create a routine while tracking your mood and living habits. Expressing your personal creativity is also a healthy way to distract the mind.

Digital cutting

Get organised with the help of digital cutting. Social media stars like Marie Kondo and Stacey Solomon have made organising your home cool. Labelling items will allow both your home and mind to look and feel more organised.

Searches for Cricut digital cutting increased by 191% on Hobbycraft’s Ideas Hub in September compared to January last year. There’s a whole range of machines that allow you to create customised labels and other home organisation hacks.

Buy now: Cricut Joy, £179, Hobbycraft

Needlework and embroidery

The nation’s obsession with Netflix’s original series, Bridgerton, caused searches for embroidery to go through the roof. On the Hobbycraft website, searches soared by an extraordinary 1000% after the show aired.

This traditional craft facilitates mindful thinking as it demands slowing down and concentration. Similarly, the repetitive actions of cross stitch simulates meditation.

Buy now: Assorted embroidery floss 100 pack, £18, Hobbycraft

Knitting and crochet

Further craft activities to improve wellness include both knitting and crochet. Not just for your nanna, these traditional needle crafts can soothe a number of mental and physical woes through rhythmic movements. The repetitive stitches help calm the mind and improve dexterity.

Let’s not forget, not only does crafting improve wellness, but you’ll be learning a new skill while creating beautiful items to treasure.