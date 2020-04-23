We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Re-decorating a kitchen can set you back a fortune, however, this savvy DIY-er transformed his for just £91 with an easy kitchen cupboard makeover.

Calum Bulter, 23, from Aberaeron in Wales wanted to drag his dark and dated kitchen into the 21st Century. However, when searching around for a tradesperson he was quoted £900 to renovate the kitchen.

‘I came up with the idea because we didn’t like our kitchen when we moved into our new home as it was too dark and outdated,’ Calum shared on LatestDeal.co.uk.

‘I got quoted £900 from a local hand painter, but I decided against going with him because I did some research on the products that I would need and found that I could save myself £810 by doing it myself,’ he adds.

Calum settled on giving his kitchen cupboards a makeover with Farrow & Ball Estate Eggshell in Shadow White, and spray painting the handles in black. A mini luxury kitchen makeover that would only cost him £91.

Easy kitchen cupboard makeover

‘To start, I removed all the handles from the cupboards,’ explains Calum. ‘I then cleaned the cupboards using sugar soap and then buffed the cupboards using a sanding block to remove any grease left behind.’

Before going in with the Farrow & Ball paint, Calum gave the cupboards a base coat using Zinsser 123 Bulls Eye Primer-Sealer. He left this to dry for an hour before applying the first coat of paint on all the cupboards and plinths.

‘While these were drying I took the time to spray paint our cupboard handles with Colour It spray paint in Satin Black,’ says Calum. ‘The next day I painted the second coat onto the cupboards and plinths and left it to dry for the rest of the day.’

‘Once the cupboards were touch dry, which took about five hours, I reattached the handles.’

Video Of The Week

The entire makeover project came to a total of £91.46. Calum used two pots of paint cost £54, one pot of primer costing £15.99 and four cans of spray paint costing £9.99.

‘I feel over the moon with the results, I couldn’t imagine it turning out any better!’ he says. ‘It’s totally transformed the kitchen! It feels like a new kitchen. I also got great satisfaction knowing I completed it by myself.’