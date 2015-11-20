Virgin Limited Edition welcome the exclusive Branson Estate to their portfolio, but it will cost you £31,000 a night

Fancy a spot of winter sun? We might have found the perfect winter getaway…if you’ve got a spare £30k kicking around!

Sir Richard Branson – he of Necker Island fame – purchased Moskito Island (its all about the ‘K’

thanks to the Kardashians!) in 2007 for

£10 million. For the past eight years his team has been developing the rustic gem into a super chic resort – and we’ve got the first glimpse inside!

Aficionados in the luxury property market, Branson’s company Virgin Limited Edition welcomes the 125 acre estate to its travel collection, which features three villas: Headland House, Mangrove Villa and Beach Villa, summing a total off 11 bedrooms.

Reaping the privileges of an exclusive island, guests can visit the Recreational Centre on the choppier – eastern side of the island, enjoy the flawless infinity pool and play doubles on the tennis courts all whilst remaining in the luxury bubble.

Branson is driven by an eco ethos so leaves the island largely untouched except a few trails and dotted villas that are powered by wind and solar energy.

Of course, green does not mean to say a lack of luxury. The opulent abodes are finished in creamy tones, carved marble tubs and are all topped with an authentic thatched hat.

In response to the Branson Estate, Sir Richard said:

“It’s well known that I adore the beautiful and unspoiled British Virgin Islands and I’m thrilled that the new Branson Estate on Moskito Island is joining the Virgin Limited Edition collection.

“I’m confident that this stunning estate will be a fantastic addition to the rest of the portfolio.”

The estate is available for private rental in 2016, but only for those with £31,000 a night lying around…

Photos courtsey of Virgin Limited Edition.