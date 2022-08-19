Dom Wood from Dick & Dom now has a popular DIY TikTok channel

Most of us remember Dom Wood for being one half of British comedy double act Dick and Dom. Well, the TV host is back in our lives, posting DIY posts on TikTok. 

Dom, best known for Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow moved into his home – disappointingly not a bungalow – over lockdown. And he has been renovating it ever since, gradually getting it into shape.

The star has shared easy DIY projects, money-saving tips like how to source a Sputnik light fitting on a budget, and documented the ridiculously complex task of fitting his own skirting boards. Rather him than us.

Dom's DIYs on TikTok

@the_houseofwood (opens in new tab) has thousands of fans who are following on as he converts his 1930s Surrey property into his dream family home, facing all the usual dilemmas and delays of renovation projects we know too well. Here's a taster.

@the_houseofwood (opens in new tab)

♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim (opens in new tab)

So an incredible 20 years after Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow first aired, Dom's TikTok has become an unlikely source of DIY inspiration and upcycling ideas. He has shared posts about the realities of renovating during a pandemic, the relentless and tiring nature of it all and the satisfaction that comes with it.

From repainting all the rooms of the home and restoring old wooden floorboards by hand, to clever wood panelling ideas, his DIY channel is a wealth of knowledge. In one of our favourite clips (which you can watch above) Dom tries out some fluted film that gives the impression of fluted glass. 

He applies it to his glass-fronted kitchen cabinetry and gives his cupboard a whole new look while concealing any clutter inside. We're very tempted to try this one at home.

Dick and Dom

(Image credit: Alamy)

On TikTok alone he has 128,000 fans, with one writing, 'You taught me to have fun as a kid now you're teaching me DIY as an adult. National treasure.' 

Another said, 'If you’d have told kid me that Dominic Wood would be teaching me about DIY I’d have laughed in your face. I love this timeline.'

And when he shared his hallway and staircase transformation (opens in new tab), he said, 'Before and After! And remember folks.....I did EVERY bit of this myself. And you thought I just went around shouting BOGIES on TV!!?!' 

Yes, yes we did.

