How long does it take to tile a bathroom? You need to a lot more time than you’d think according to tiling experts

The average British bathroom can take up to a week to tile if you're tiling yourself according to DY experts.

If you’re looking to update your bathroom on a budget, learning how to tile a bathroom yourself is the cheapest and arguably most satisfying way to do it - after all who doesn’t want to stand back and admire their work?

However, it’s important to factor in exactly how much time it takes to complete a task, and it's easy to underestimate how long it takes to tile a bathroom.

‘How long it takes to tile an average-sized bathroom can depend on several factors, from the tile material, size of tile, size of the room, if you have chosen a complicated pattern and the skill and experience of the tiler!’ explains Grazzie Wilson, Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra .

‘The quickest and easiest tiles to lay are smaller rectangular tiles, around 30x60cm, laid in a brick bond pattern. Larger tiles (e.g. 60x120cm), smaller tiles (e.g. 20x20cm, 10x20), natural stone tiles, or any mosaics will take longer; as will any special layouts- especially herringbone!' explains Grazzie Wilson.

‘If your floors or walls are not flat this makes tiling much more difficult and takes longer, so put the time into your preparation to save time on the tiling. For an average UK bathroom (about 6m2 in size for a master bathroom) the tiling and grouting alone can take from two-seven days. This doesn’t include the rip out, replastering, waterproofing, laying movement matting, or fitting bathroom furniture.’

There is no set answer about how long it will take to tile your bathroom. It all depends on your skill as a tiler or how intricate your design is. If you’re tiling for the first time, we’d recommend leaving a week to give yourself enough time to master your bathroom.

Should you hire a professional?

If you don’t have a spare week to lay your bathroom tiles, or you have very high expectations for your bathroom ideas , it could be worth getting a professional to lay your bathroom instead.

‘On average it takes two to three days for a professional to tile a bathroom, whereas it takes three to five days for someone to DIY tile a bathroom, including preparation and drying periods. While DIY tiling your bathroom can save money initially, the risk of errors is high and can end up being just as costly. Plus, if you prefer your bathroom to be back in action in just a couple of days, hiring a professional is your best bet,’ explains a spokesperson for Tapi Carpets & Floors .

Employing a professional can half the amount of time tiling takes, making it an ideal choice if you’re short on time or aren't confident in your DIY skills.

‘Unless you have a good deal of DIY skill yourself, yes- a professional tiler will do a faster, cleaner, and better-quality job,’ says Grazzie.

‘When looking to set aside time to tile a bathroom, allow anywhere between two and seven days, which will be dependent on the size of the room, the layout, and the experience of the tiler.

‘There are no shortcuts or tiling methods that are quicker. If you want long-lasting results, beware of any ‘shortcuts’ when it comes to tiling. If the tiles are not bedded down correctly with the right amount of adhesive, they are prone to cracking over time - so it pays to take a bit extra time to make this work.’

If you're planning on tiling your bathroom this year, it's important to give yourself enough time to complete tiling - so you can do your ideas justice.