How to make a Christmas cracker on a budget from a napkin or paper

Sitting down to enjoy Christmas dinner is for many people the main event of the big day, and it wouldn't be the same without an extra special Christmas place setting to accompany it.

Christmas crackers are key to a lovely Christmas place setting. Adults and children alike can experience the joy of pulling the crackers and seeing who wins the treat inside.

While you can pick up ready-made crackers, you can also make them yourself. Nowadays crackers have advanced far beyond cardboard with a snapper inside. They can be created from more environmentally friendly fabric that can be reused year after year, or from wrapping paper offcuts as a smart DIY Christmas idea.

How to make a cracker

Though we often see Christmas tree ideas as the focal point of festive decor, the table and its place settings are just as, if not more, important. The best Christmas table decoration ideas wouldn't be complete without a cracker.

Brainstorming and preparing Christmas table setting ideas are essential prep in the Christmas countdown. However, we understand that this year might be tighter on the purse strings than previously. This is why we've created aa guide on how to make your own crackers from napkins and from paper, so you can still create a beautiful table on a small budget.

How to make a napkin cracker

If you usually use cloth napkins on your Christmas table this is a smart way to revamp them and make them work twice as hard as your festive crackers.

Shopping list

3x cardboard centre of a loo roll

Napkins - £8 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

String

Ribbon - £3.25 at Wilko (opens in new tab)

Scissors

Double-sided tape - 4pck for £7.84 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Small treats or gifts for inside the crackers

1. Check the sizing

'To make napkin crackers, the napkins you're using will need to be larger than the loo rolls as you will need some extra fabric at the end to secure the crackers,' explains Ryan McDonough, Interior Design Expert, MyJobQuote (opens in new tab).

Place the three loo rolls side by side on top of the napkin, and make sure they're not hanging over the edge. If they are, trim them down with scissors.

2. Add the filling

Next, place your choice of filling inside the middle loo roll. You can opt for the signature small gifts of classic Christmas crackers, or put a couple of chocolates or sweets in instead.

3. Add double-sided tape

Next, add a strip of double-sided tape to one edge of the napkin. Tape dispensers will make this part much easier.

4. Wrap the cracker

Wrap the napkin around the loo rolls, starting from the end without the tape. Hold it tightly so it doesn't crease, then secure in place with the tape from the other end.

5. Secure the string

To create the iconic cracker look, pull the end two toilet rolls out of from the middle one slightly, so they're poking out the end of the napkin. You should be able to feel a gap either side of the middle loo roll.

Tie a piece of string around this gap. Fiddle around with this slightly until there's a noticeable crease and the string is tied firm.

6. Add the ribbon

Tie some pretty ribbon in place over the string. Trim these after tying, but leave them so they're longer than they need to be. The elaborate ribbon will make your handmade crackers look more elegant.

7. Remove the ends

Pull out the two loo rolls either side of the middle one to finish off your handmade cracker.

8. Repeat and admire!

All that's left is to repeat the above steps to create as many crackers as you like, then put them in pride of place next to each place setting.

How to make a paper cracker

If you prefer the look of paper crackers, these are easy to make too. The process is similar to that of napkin crackers, however, you can use off cuts of wrapping paper, wall paper, or anything you have to hand.

Shopping list

3x cardboard centre of a loo roll

Your choice of paper - £11.50 at Cox & Cox (opens in new tab)

String

Raffia ribbon - £1 at Tesco (opens in new tab)

Scissors

Double-sided tape

Small treats or gifts for inside the crackers e.g. Lindt Lindor Chocolates £9.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

1. Line up the loo rolls

Place three cardboard loo rolls alongside each other in the middle of your paper. You don't need loads of paper per cracker, just enough so that it will wrap fully around the loo rolls, so trim this down and set the leftovers aside for the next cracker.

2. Pop your fillings in

Pop your fillings of choice into the middle loo roll, if using. These crackers can also be for purely decorative purposes, and they don't have to be pulled if you'd rather keep them for next year.

3. Add the tape and wrap

Place the double-sided tape along the full length of one edge of the paper. Next, wrap the paper around the three loo rolls, making sure to smooth out any creases that appear as you go. Start from the end without the tape, hold this in the middle, then wrap the taped end over the top and secure in place. It's just like wrapping presents.

4. Add the string

Gently pull the two loo rolls on either side of the middle one outwards so they stick out the edge of the paper. Make a crease in the two gaps where the ribbon will go, then wrap string round these and tie. Pull out the two loo rolls at the end.

5. Fasten the ribbon

Tie your ribbon over the string. Raffia ribbon works well with paper crackers, and is easy to tie. The curly ends will finish off the crackers nicely.

'To finish, you could also decorate the cracker with a dried orange piece or some holly', suggests Ryan.

6. Repeat and admire!

Repeat the last five steps for each place setting. Put your crackers in each place and admire your craftmanship!

How do you make a simple Christmas centerpiece?

To go with your fabulous DIY Christmas crackers, you can create a beautiful Christmas table centerpiece idea. This doesn't have to be overly complicated either; spend just a short amount of time creating a centerpiece and you and all the family can admire it for the rest of the Christmas period.

'If you have a round table, place a large flame-proof plate in the centre of the table, arrange three chunky candles of differing heights and then cover the plate in fresh greenery foraged from the garden or pile on baubles in differing sizes,' suggests Angela Slater, Gardening Expert, Hayes Garden World (opens in new tab).

'Wind a set of battery-operated micro-lights through the vegetation or the baubles. If you have a spare pre-decorated and pre-lit artificial wreath, place it in the centre of the table,' she adds.

Or, keep it simpler still. 'If you’ve changed the colour scheme for your tree this year and have lots of spare baubles knocking about, another lovely idea for a table centrepiece is to fill a large bowl or basket with these baubles,' says Pablo Diaz Barriga, VP of International Business, Balsam Brands (opens in new tab). 'You can keep the baubles in similar tones for a simple and elegant look, or mix and match colours for a fun and vibrant feel.'

How do you make a Christmas table arrangement?

Creating the Christmas table is a chance to get creative and land on an arrangement that fills your heart with joy. You'll want to coordinate each place setting with other elements of the table, like tablecloth, runner, and decor.

'I like to add for a festive placemat, or at least something which matches the rest of your table scheme,' says Margo Kane, Co-Founder, Tableday (opens in new tab). 'Next add in a charger plate on each placemat, I recommend something metallic in gold or silver - you can then use your own plates as the charger is adding all the glam.'

Match all your glasses and cutlery, setting in them same position for each place. For the rules around ordering your cutlery, you can read our guide on how to lay a table.

'The next part is where you can get creative,' says Simon. 'Arrange your cloth napkins in a bow shape by threading through your napkin rings, and tuck in some foliage such as a sprig of holly or mistletoe for an added festive feel!'