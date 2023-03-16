21 best garden chairs – stylish outdoor seating
The best garden chairs on the Ideal Home team's radar – from timeless rattan chairs to affordable deckchairs, practical outdoor dining chairs, and much more
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
Looking for some new garden chairs to make the most of your outdoor space? Then you're in luck because the Ideal Home team has rounded up the best outdoor chairs available this year.
Whether you're looking for space-saving stackable outdoor dining chairs for alfresco entertaining or a comfortable outdoor armchair to relax in with a coffee, we've trawled the shops to find the most stylish, practical, and affordable options.
There are budget options from the likes of Homebase, B&Q, and Argos, and investment pieces from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, and OKA, including timeless rattan garden chairs, contemporary Acapulco outdoor chairs, folding patio chairs, and much much more.
If you have a little more outdoor space to play with then make sure to check out our guide to the best garden furniture of the year too, but, if it's outdoor seating that you're after, then these are the garden chairs you'll want to snap up early before they sell out.
Best garden chairs of 2023
Why you can trust Ideal Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Seats: 1 Size: H81 x W61 x D70cm Colour options: natural Materials: PE-rattan and powder-coated steel
Contemporary yet retro, this bamboo-effect outdoor chair is complemented by the wider Apolima outdoor furniture collection (opens in new tab) which includes plenty of stylish rattan-effect egg chairs, plus a loveseat, and a bistro set.
Seats: 1 Size: H86 x W51 x D60cm Colour options: natural Materials: PE-rattan and powder-coated steel
We love the simplicity of these Palma garden chairs. The 'see-through' design is perfect for a smaller space as the chair backrests won't block the view, and their lightweight design makes them easy to pick up and move around the patio.
Seats: 1 Size: H88 x W48 x D60cm Colour options: natural Materials: PE-rattan
They're certainly an investment, but these armless rattan-effect outdoor dining chairs will make a timeless addition to any outside space. Pair with a wood or rattan-effect dining table to complete the look, or mix and match with the rest of OKA's rattan garden furniture collection (opens in new tab).
Seats: 2 Size: H79 x W55 x D60cm Colour options: mint green, charcoal grey, yellow, pink, turquoise Materials: polypropylene
Available in five colour options, including vibrant pink, blue, and yellow, these stackable polypropylene chairs are low-maintenance and space-saving.
Seats: 1 Size: H84.5 x W56 x D57.5cm Colour options: black Materials: resin and aluminium
Add some statement style with this sculptural butterfly-style outdoor dining chair. The all-black design is perfect paired with a bistro table, or used to complement a larger outdoor dining table.
Seats: 1 Size: H84 x W57 x D47cm Colour options: white, green, mustard, grey, black Materials: polypropylene
A design classic, Kartell's Masters outdoor chair looks just as good inside as out, and will instantly elevate any patio with its iconic silhouette. Lightweight and stackable, it's practical too.
Seats: 1 Size: H75 x W82 x L72.5 cm Colour options: blue, green, light grey, yellow Materials: polyweave and powder-coated steel
This affordable Acapulco-style garden armchair is a great price point and comes in four fab colour options. It's one of the cheapest Acapulco chairs we've come across, so it's no wonder that last year the collection sold out fast. Don't delay!
Seats: 2 Size: H81.5 x W72 x D69cm Colour options: teal, green, dark grey, natural, hot pink, cobalt blue Materials: polyweave and powder-coated steel
This set of two Acapulco chairs makes for a reasonable price point, and there's a great selection of colours on offer, from neutrals to vibrant hot pink and cobalt blue.
Seats: 2 Size: H81.5 x W72 x D69cm Colour options: natural, black, avocado green, two-tone yellow Materials: polyweave and powder-coated steel
John Lewis & Partners' set of two Salsa Acapulco chairs are complemented by the brands wider Salsa outdoor furniture collection (opens in new tab) that includes a coffee table and bench seat.
Seats: 1 Size: H110 x W66 x D89cm Colour options: grey, teal, yellow Materials: polyester and metal
Available in grey, yellow, or teal this super-affordable folding chair offers a lot of features at a very reasonable price. The multi-position recline function elevates the feet and legs to give a sensation of weightlessness, and it folds away neatly for space-saving storage.
Seats: 1 Size: H92 x W59 x D110cm Colour options: eight prints and patterns Materials: FSC-certified timber
An outdoor classic, this year the humble deckchair has been given a modern update. Habitat's folding wooden deckchairs (opens in new tab) come in eight different designs featuring prints of zesty lemons, characterful leopards, or simple stripes.
Seats: 1 Size: H107 x W61 x D104cm Colour options: navy, beige, sage Materials: polyester and iron
The ultimate in outdoor lounging comfort, this padded reclining chair offers three adjustable positions, a comfortable padded seat and backrest, and folds up for space-saving storage when it's not in use. There are also three colour options to choose from.
Seats: 2 Size: H89 x W63 x D65cm Colour options: brown Materials: PE-rattan and aluminium
Rattan garden furniture offers a timeless look that blends well with a wide range of garden styles. This set of two rattan-effect garden armchairs is great value considering the low maintenance PE-rattan uppers and rust and weather-resistant aluminium frames.
Seats: 2 Size: H89 x W63 x D60cm Colour options: natural, grey Materials: PE-rattan and aluminium
A little more investment will get you this set of two Dante garden armchairs. PE-rattan and aluminium frames make for great outdoor durability and there's a wide range of matching furniture in the Dante outdoor furniture collection (opens in new tab).
Seats: 2 Size: H90 x W60 x D72cm Colour options: natural, grey Materials: PE-rattan and aluminium
A classic curved silhouette makes this set of two rattan armchairs the epitome of the 'English country garden'. Lightweight yet robustly built, each chair is tested to withstand 20 stone (127kg) which exceeds the industry standard.
Seats: 1 Size: H90 x W68.5 x D88cm Colour options: natural Materials: acacia wood
Designed in America back in 1903, the Adirondack chair has become something of a design classic. Perfect for lounging around the fire pit, this acacia wood option features a distinctive fan backrest and reclined seat. The brand also offers a folding Adirondack chair (opens in new tab) if patio space is at a premium.
Seats: 1 Size: H98 x W69 x D89/94.5cm Colour options: natural, white, Prussian blue, terracotta, eucalyptus green Materials: acacia wood
This Adirondack chair is a contemporary take on the classic design, with the distinctive silhouette decked out in Prussian blue, terracotta red, white or eucalyptus green for a modern twist, as well as a natural acacia wood option.
Seats: 1 Size: H94cm x W74cm x D92cm Colour options: natural Materials: acacia wood
Why settle for solely laidback lounging when you can also add some rockers into the mix? This acacia wood rocking Adirondack chair is ideal for gently swaying back and forth on a dreamy summer's day. We defy you not to drift off...
Seats: 1 Size: H86 x W56 x D59cm Colour options: grey Materials: polyester and aluminium
If you need some outdoor dining chairs then it's hard to beat the price of this B&Q option – especially as it's made with a durable, lightweight and rust-resistant aluminium frame. The Textilene seat and back are quick-drying, and the stackable design allows for easy storage.
Seats: 2 Size: H107 x W56.5 x D56cm Colour options: beige, grey, black Materials: polyester and aluminium
It doesn't get much more affordable than this set of two garden chairs for under £60. They're made from quick-drying Textilene fabric with rust-resistant aluminium frames, have seven-position adjustable backrests, and are folding for space-saving storage.
Seats: 2 Size: H94 x W55 x D75cm Colour options: grey Materials: polyester and steel
This set of two outdoor chairs is made from powder-coated steel rather than aluminium so you'll need to cover them or store them inside in winter months to prolong their lifespan, but they're contemporary in design, affordable, and stackable to easily clear patio space when they're not in use.
How to choose the best garden chairs for your outside space
One of the key things to consider when choosing a garden chair is the size of your outdoor space.
If you have a compact patio then space-saving options like stackable outdoor dining chairs or folding garden chairs will allow you to expand the seating when you have guests over, and clear the decks for maximum outdoor floor space when they're not in use.
If you're blessed with more space to play with then a comfortable rattan garden armchair could be right up your street, or you could create a focal point by installing one of the best garden egg chairs of the year.
Next up, there are materials to consider.
The most affordable garden furniture tends to be made of either powder-coated steel or polypropylene.
Polypropylene or plastic garden chairs have the benefit of being relatively low-cost, lightweight, and low maintenance, although they will generally need storing under cover to protect from hard frosts, and may fade under prolonged exposure to the sun. Plastic chairs tend to come in a range of bright and cheerful colours and favour contemporary designs.
Affordable metal garden chairs tend to be made from powder-coated steel. Steel is highly corrosive when it comes into contact with water, so it's protected from the outdoor elements by way of powder-coating the surface with a protective paint barrier. This means steel-based outdoor furniture can be prone to having weak points at joints and fixings where moisture can penetrate and gradually form rust, and any chips in the paint surface will need repairing promptly to maintain durability. For this reason, it's generally recommended that steel-based garden furniture is stored under cover during inclement weather.
Aluminium-framed garden chairs are by far the more durable option, as the metal itself forms a barrier that prevents moisture from penetrating the surface. It may still be powder-coated, but this is purely for aesthetic reasons rather than protection. For this reason aluminium garden furniture can be left outside all year round making it a super low-maintenance option. However, this does mean aluminium-based outdoor furniture tends to be by far the more expensive option. The added durability can make it the most cost-effective and better value investment long term though.
Rattan garden chairs offer a timeless look that blend with most garden styles. These days most modern 'rattan' garden furniture is actually made of PE-rattan or polyrattan, a polyurethane plastic that offers the benefits of being lightweight, waterproof, weather-resistant, and low maintenance. Make sure to also check what metals the chair's frame is made from. As explained above, a powder-coated steel frame is likely to weather much faster than aluminium-framed rattan garden furniture and will therefore need storing under cover to prolong its lifespan. Aluminium-framed rattan furniture will prove more of an initial investment but can be left outside without risk of rusting and is more durable longterm.
After studying Print Design at Winchester School of Art, Amy spent multiple years working in the interior industry, including styling and visual merchandising for many well-known brands. She’s now Decor Editor at Ideal Home, offering advice on creating your dream interior, whether that's choosing the perfect shade of paint, investing in a new sofa, or sourcing on-trend and sustainable products for the home. She also writes about all things interior for Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Real Homes, and brings her design knowledge outdoors at Gardeningetc, where she advises on what to look for when shopping for the best garden furniture and how to create a practical and stylish outdoor living area.
-
Farmhouse kitchen ideas – secrets of the modern rustic look that anyone can copy
Why modern farmhouse style works in every kitchen, whether you live in the town, country, or the suburbs
By Andrea Childs
-
How much it costs to run a multi-cooker - Does the air fryer alternative save money?
Here's how much your multi-cooker will cost to run following the latest energy price guarantee announcement
By Katie Sims
-
Wilko's five-star air fryer is currently cheaper than Aldi's – run don't walk
This is a deal not to be missed
By Jullia Joson