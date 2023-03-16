21 best garden chairs – stylish outdoor seating

Looking for some new garden chairs to make the most of your outdoor space? Then you're in luck because the Ideal Home team has rounded up the best outdoor chairs available this year.

Whether you're looking for space-saving stackable outdoor dining chairs for alfresco entertaining or a comfortable outdoor armchair to relax in with a coffee, we've trawled the shops to find the most stylish, practical, and affordable options.

There are budget options from the likes of Homebase, B&Q, and Argos, and investment pieces from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, and OKA, including timeless rattan garden chairs, contemporary Acapulco outdoor chairs, folding patio chairs, and much much more.

If you have a little more outdoor space to play with then make sure to check out our guide to the best garden furniture of the year too, but, if it's outdoor seating that you're after, then these are the garden chairs you'll want to snap up early before they sell out.

Best garden chairs of 2023

How to choose the best garden chairs for your outside space

One of the key things to consider when choosing a garden chair is the size of your outdoor space.

If you have a compact patio then space-saving options like stackable outdoor dining chairs or folding garden chairs will allow you to expand the seating when you have guests over, and clear the decks for maximum outdoor floor space when they're not in use.

If you're blessed with more space to play with then a comfortable rattan garden armchair could be right up your street, or you could create a focal point by installing one of the best garden egg chairs of the year.

Next up, there are materials to consider.

The most affordable garden furniture tends to be made of either powder-coated steel or polypropylene.

Polypropylene or plastic garden chairs have the benefit of being relatively low-cost, lightweight, and low maintenance, although they will generally need storing under cover to protect from hard frosts, and may fade under prolonged exposure to the sun. Plastic chairs tend to come in a range of bright and cheerful colours and favour contemporary designs.

Affordable metal garden chairs tend to be made from powder-coated steel. Steel is highly corrosive when it comes into contact with water, so it's protected from the outdoor elements by way of powder-coating the surface with a protective paint barrier. This means steel-based outdoor furniture can be prone to having weak points at joints and fixings where moisture can penetrate and gradually form rust, and any chips in the paint surface will need repairing promptly to maintain durability. For this reason, it's generally recommended that steel-based garden furniture is stored under cover during inclement weather.

Aluminium-framed garden chairs are by far the more durable option, as the metal itself forms a barrier that prevents moisture from penetrating the surface. It may still be powder-coated, but this is purely for aesthetic reasons rather than protection. For this reason aluminium garden furniture can be left outside all year round making it a super low-maintenance option. However, this does mean aluminium-based outdoor furniture tends to be by far the more expensive option. The added durability can make it the most cost-effective and better value investment long term though.

Rattan garden chairs offer a timeless look that blend with most garden styles. These days most modern 'rattan' garden furniture is actually made of PE-rattan or polyrattan, a polyurethane plastic that offers the benefits of being lightweight, waterproof, weather-resistant, and low maintenance. Make sure to also check what metals the chair's frame is made from. As explained above, a powder-coated steel frame is likely to weather much faster than aluminium-framed rattan garden furniture and will therefore need storing under cover to prolong its lifespan. Aluminium-framed rattan furniture will prove more of an initial investment but can be left outside without risk of rusting and is more durable longterm.