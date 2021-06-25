Searching for a hanging egg chair for your garden? Whether you missed out on the Aldi egg chair, you’ve been trying to get your hands on the B&M egg chair for weeks or it’s the Tesco egg chair that caught your eye, we can help. A hanging egg chair not only adds another seat to your garden, but it can be the focal point of your outside space, whether you are placing it on a patio, lawn or decked area. Not just that, but a hanging egg chair definitely makes a statement – and it swings! The kids will love it, too.
You’ll get plenty of use out of a hanging egg chair, whether when enjoying drinks with friends in the garden, for an outdoor movie night, or even for doing some sunbathing or if you love to read your book in the fresh air. Don’t forget how Instagrammable they are, too. We must see 10 of these babies each day on our feeds – and for good reason. This does mean, though, that hanging egg chairs are notoriously hard to get hold of. Lots of the popular and inexpensive ones tend to sell out within minutes online, making it hard for some of us to start swinging in the sunshine.
We’ve been doing some shopping to find out where there are hanging egg chairs in stock right now. The result? We spotted six gorgeous hanging egg chairs online, from various retailers, and we’ve popped them below for you to have a browse. Prices start from just £249 and there’s even a double hanging egg chair in there. Get yours now to enjoy this summer (and beyond).
Where to buy a hanging egg chair?
- Hanging egg chairs at Amazon
- Hanging egg chairs at Homebase
- Hanging egg chairs at Made
- Hanging egg chairs at OnBuy
- Hanging egg chairs at Wayfair
Hanging egg chairs in stock now
Rattan Hanging Egg Chair | £249 at Wowcher
This is a bargain price for a hanging egg chair that’s sturdy and durable, as well as stylish. We’re even shocked that it comes with a cushion for this price! Also, delivery is only £29.99, too, while it should only take around five days. Get yours now before they go!
Florence Hanging Chair | £280 at Homebase
This egg chair is made of handwoven synthetic rattan, with a sturdy powder-coated steel frame. It’d be a perfect addition to a garden with other grey furniture to complement, while it’s pretty sizeable so you can chill out in the sun or kick back with a book. It even comes with the cushion included. Pick up from in-store or choose a delivery date that suits you.
Groundlevel Deluxe Garden Hanging egg chair | £299.99 at OnBuy
If you are searching for a dark grey hanging egg chair, then this one should be it. It’s compact so great for smaller spaces, and also cosy with a plush cushion included in the price. Another bonus? It can be delivered free – and surprisingly fast.
Charles Bentley Single Hanging Swing Chair | £349.99 at Robert Dyas
This hanging chair comes in a natural colour, with a seriously comfortable cushion that offers support to your back, neck and arms – it’s 15cm thick and it’s machine washable, too. It even comes with a one-year warranty included.
Lyra Garden Hanging Chair | £449 at Made
How lovely is this hanging chair from Made? It’s large enough to make a statement in your garden, while it has armrests to make for cosy chilling, and it’s made from woven poly rattan, with a comfy seat cushion included in the box. Buy now and it will be delivered in 10-12 weeks time.
Dawsons Living Vienna Hanging Double Egg Chair |
£499 £475 (save £24) at Amazon
Searching for a double hanging egg chair? You’re in luck as not only is this one in stock, but it’s also on sale – and it can be delivered pretttty fast. It comes in your choice of black or grey while the seat cushions come included. Ideal for catching up with a friend over a glass of vino, or stretching out with a book for some me-time.
