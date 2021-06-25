We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Searching for a hanging egg chair for your garden? Whether you missed out on the Aldi egg chair, you’ve been trying to get your hands on the B&M egg chair for weeks or it’s the Tesco egg chair that caught your eye, we can help. A hanging egg chair not only adds another seat to your garden, but it can be the focal point of your outside space, whether you are placing it on a patio, lawn or decked area. Not just that, but a hanging egg chair definitely makes a statement – and it swings! The kids will love it, too.

You’ll get plenty of use out of a hanging egg chair, whether when enjoying drinks with friends in the garden, for an outdoor movie night, or even for doing some sunbathing or if you love to read your book in the fresh air. Don’t forget how Instagrammable they are, too. We must see 10 of these babies each day on our feeds – and for good reason. This does mean, though, that hanging egg chairs are notoriously hard to get hold of. Lots of the popular and inexpensive ones tend to sell out within minutes online, making it hard for some of us to start swinging in the sunshine.

Related: the Ideal Home best garden furniture edit

We’ve been doing some shopping to find out where there are hanging egg chairs in stock right now. The result? We spotted six gorgeous hanging egg chairs online, from various retailers, and we’ve popped them below for you to have a browse. Prices start from just £249 and there’s even a double hanging egg chair in there. Get yours now to enjoy this summer (and beyond).

Where to buy a hanging egg chair?

Hanging egg chairs in stock now