We explore the best garden solar lights to light up the summer alfresco nights ahead. Whether to light the way or purely add a decorative touch, these new designs have it covered.

A well lit home is just as important outside as it is in. A considered scheme will highlight your gardens most attractive features. There are more choices than ever when it comes to stylish solar powered options, so it’s worth taking the time to consider the practical and aesthetic needs.

The beauty of solar powered lighting is the no fuss element. There are no electricity mains required and therefore no running costs, no long tangled wires and zero plugging in issues.

LED solar light bulbs require a very low energy level and offer a long lifespan, making them the ultimate low maintenance outdoor lighting option.

Choose post lights or stake designs to flank doorways and create a welcoming entrance to your home. Or line a path alongside scented planting for an evening wander in the garden as dusk falls. And in turn highlighting sculptural planting and borders.

Outdoor lighting can play a key role in emphasising garden features or lighting up zones. Lights can welcome the right amount of ambience to outdoor seating areas.

The ideal time to embrace decorative solar lighting is a garden party. Display a string of decorative lanterns can instantly add a party vibe to proceedings.

Take a look at our pick of the best garden solar lights to brighten up your outdoor space this summer – and beyond.